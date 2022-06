Oneonta, NY has a new feather in its cap having just been named as one of the 10 “Best College Towns in the Northeast” for quality of life as a student according to rentcafe.com which ranked college towns based in the U.S. northeast. Each town had to have a total population of between 10,000 and 300,000 where the student population was at least 25% of that population.

