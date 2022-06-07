ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Goldman raises Brent price outlook on unresolved supply deficit

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5bLV_0g34YDbJ00

June 7 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs increased its Brent oil price forecasts by $10 to $135 a barrel for the period between the second half of 2022 and the first half of next year, reasoning that a structural supply deficit was still unresolved.

Prices would need to rise to the forecast level for supply to normalize by late 2023, analysts at the bank said in a note dated June 6.

A "politically created surplus" led by modest decline in Russian oil exports, large releases from Strategic Petroleum Reserves and stringent COVID-led lockdowns in China was ending as Chinese demand recovers and Russian output dips further due to the EU ban, Goldman said.

European Union leaders recently agreed an embargo on Russian crude imports that will take full effect by the end of 2022, aiming to halt 90% of Russia's crude imports into the 27-nation bloc by year-end. read more

The bank saw Russian production declining to 9.8 million barrels per day (bpd) by year-end from 10.8 million bpd in May, recovering slightly to 10 million bpd by December, 2023.

The market was tighter than expected through April as supply remains inelastic to the spike in prices, the Wall Street bank said.

"On the demand side, the negative global growth impulse remains insufficient to rebalance inventories at current prices. As a result, we believe oil prices need to rally further to normalize the unsustainably low levels of global oil inventories, as well as OPEC and refining spare capacities," it added.

Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, with Brent crude futures around $119.07 barrel, as the market balanced risk sentiment with supply concerns and the prospect of higher demand as China relaxes its COVID curbs.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX rattled by red-hot U.S inflation, Thai baht bucks trend

* Indonesian rupiah down 0.8%, hits lowest in 3 weeks * Won down 1.5%, set for worst session since April 21 * Thai c.bank calls for gradual rate hikes By Savyata Mishra June 13 (Reuters) - The Thai baht steadied on Monday after its central bank signalled gradual rate hikes to curb rising inflation, while other Asian currencies were hit by a double whammy of unexpectedly hot U.S. inflation and fears of an economic slowdown in China. Indonesian rupiah fell 0.8% to its lowest since May 24, while the South Korean won underperformed most of its peers with a 1.5% drop, slipping for the third session in row. The baht pared early losses to trade largely steady, after its central bank governor suggested that rate hikes won't be delayed for too long given the continued increase in inflation in the Southeast Asian country. Last week, the central bank left its key rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5% in a 4-3 split vote. "The BoT (Bank of Thailand) has presented a marked shift in their policy statement with explicit recognition of demand side pressures and signalling that very accommodative monetary conditions is less needed," Vishnu Varathan, a strategist with Mizuho Bank said. Consumer prices in the U.S. accelerated in May, dashing hopes that inflation had peaked, and had investors scrambling to price in an even steeper rate-hike path by the Federal Reserve to tame inflation. This drove up the U.S. dollar, pressurising other regional currencies, with the Malaysian ringgit falling 0.3%, the Indian rupee down 0.5% and a 0.4% slip in the Philippine peso. Central banks' efforts to raise interest rates to curtail inflation will remain in focus this week. Overseas, the Fed and the Bank of England are expected to raise rates at their meetings later in the week, while other central banks have turned more hawkish in the past month, underscored by bigger-than-expected rate hikes from India and Australia. Additionally, investors were also concerned about a resumption in COVID-19 lockdown in China. Beijing's most populous district Chaoyang announced three rounds of mass testing to quell a "ferocious" COVID-19 outbreak that emerged last week, shortly after the city relaxed curbs imposed during an outbreak in April. Stock markets in South Korea slumped 3% while those in Jakarta and India tumbled over 2%. Malaysia and Thailand shares followed suit, down about 1.2% and 1.6% respectively. Globally, "more volatility is expected in the markets in the coming week, with stocks likely to face selling pressure and bond yields possibly inching higher," OCBC analysts said in a note. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is up 22.1 bps at 2.925% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6.7 bps at 7.287%​​ ** Indonesia's central bank will continue to strengthen its rupiah stabilisation measures as part of its policy mix and it expects the currency to be stable due to a low current account deficit forecast, a senior official said on Monday ​​ ** The Philippine central bank's monetary policy actions are not tied to the decisions of the United States' Federal Reserve, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0415 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.46 -14.7 <.N2 -2.64 -6.11 8 25> China <CNY=CFX -0.46 -5.70 <.SS -1.11 -10.7 S> EC> 5 India -0.49 -4.97 <.NS -2.60 -9.07 EI> Indones -0.75 -2.80 <.JK -2.12 5.39 ia SE> Malaysi -0.29 -5.64 <.KL -1.62 -6.24 a SE> Philipp -0.38 -4.25 <.PS -0.89 -9.14 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -1.47 -7.69 <.KS -3.04 -15.4 C> 11> 7 Singapo -0.21 -2.98 <.ST -0.62 1.23 re I> Taiwan -0.54 -6.91 <.TW -2.41 -11.8 II> 3 Thailan -0.10 -4.07 <.SE -1.22 -2.71 d TI> (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
MARKETS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Two-year yields leap to 14-yr high on inflation fears

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries dropped sharply in early Asia trade on Monday, with the heaviest selling in short-dated debt, as investors scrambled to price in an even steeper rate-hike path to tame inflation. Two-year Treasury yields rose more than 9 basis points (bps) to 3.1590%, the highest...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Embargo#European Union#Russian#Chinese
Reuters

Russia and China open cross-border bridge as ties deepen

June 10 (Reuters) - Russia and China opened a new cross-border bridge in the far east on Friday which they hope will further boost trade as Moscow reels from sweeping Western sanctions imposed over its actions in Ukraine. The bridge linking the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk to the Chinese city...
EUROPE
Reuters

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed by former President Donald Trump, after the Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The current exterior color scheme...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Reuters

TREASURIES-Investors flee 2-year Treasuries on inflation shock

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Short-dated U.S. Treasuries dropped sharply in Asia on Monday as investors scrambled to price in an even steeper rate-hike path to tame inflation and worried that rapidly tightening financial conditions could severely dent the world’s biggest economy. Two-year Treasury yields rose as far as...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Rising prices may turn Fed into reluctant villain

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The nice-guy central banker has no place in a world of high inflation. Consumer prices in the United States jumped by a forecast-busting 8.6% in May, year-over-year. Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell now has little choice but to go bigger on rate hikes, inflicting more pain on people already struggling with high food and gas prices. Doing so is long-term rational, and short-term villainous.
BUSINESS
Reuters

New Zealand says Pacific islands can make own decisions on China ties

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare said on Saturday that Pacific island nations have the freedom to make their own decisions about cooperation with China, as Beijing seeks closer military ties with the strategically important region. China signed a security pact with the Solomon...
POLITICS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies skid, S.Korean won drops up to 1.5%

June 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 134.870 134.42 -0.33 Sing dlr 1.392 1.3876 -0.29 Taiwan dlr 29.743 29.584 -0.53 Korean won 1287.600 1268.9 -1.45 Baht 34.845 34.77 -0.22 Peso 53.250 53.05 -0.38 Rupiah 14660.000 14550 -0.75 Rupee 77.833 77.8325 0.00 Ringgit 4.412 4.4 -0.27 Yuan 6.747 6.7081 -0.58 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 134.870 115.08 -14.67 Sing dlr 1.392 1.3490 -3.06 Taiwan dlr 29.743 27.676 -6.95 Korean won 1287.600 1188.60 -7.69 Baht 34.845 33.39 -4.18 Peso 53.250 50.99 -4.24 Rupiah 14660.000 14250 -2.80 Rupee 77.833 74.33 -4.50 Ringgit 4.412 4.1640 -5.62 Yuan 6.747 6.3550 -5.81 (Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets underperform EM peers, Brazil real leads fall

* Brazil real eyes worst week in over two years * Red-hot U.S. inflation sparks dollar rally * Peru's sol afloat after rate hike By Shreyashi Sanyal June 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Friday, set to end the week with declines far greater than those if its emerging market peers, with Brazil's real leading losses on worries of lockdowns in China and red-hot inflation boosting the dollar. The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks fell over 3% by 1436 GMT, and eyed declines of 8%. Equities were headed for their sharpest weekly fall in more than 19 months. The broader emerging markets stocks index shed 0.8% for the week. Worries of slowing demand from major trading partner, China has hurt markets in Latin America, as Shanghai announced new COVID-19 lockdown measures this week. Rising inflationary pressures along with more aggressive central bank policies from developed world central bank have also pushed investors away from riskier assets such as those in emerging markets. The MSCI's currencies index dropped 1.4% on Friday and 3% for the week, marking their worst performance since late September 2020. A red-hot reading on U.S. consumer prices for the month of May, not only boosted the dollar but also solidified bets of more tightening by the Federal Reserve. "Some of the Latam countries are sensitive to tightening of financial conditions globally and given that we saw the stock market in the U.S. having a hard time in part because of the Fed, that's something that is also affecting the Latam region," said Jakob Christensen, chief analyst and head of EM research at Danske Bank. Markets around the globe will be looking out for the U.S. Fed policy decision next week, where the central bank is expected to hike lending rates by 50 basis-points and continue with it. Brazil's real touched 5 to the dollar at one point during the day. The currency's 4.7% for the week, leading declines among Latam peers and marking its worst weekly decline in over two years. Next week also marks Brazil's central bank move. A Reuters poll showed it is set to deliver a 50 basis points rate increase on Wednesday to finalize a long tightening cycle against unbridled inflation that is beginning to see some results. Brazilian stocks fell 1.8%, with state-run oil company Petrobras down 3% after it received a court decision ordering it to halt talks with Petroreconcavo and Eneva SA for the sale of its Bahia-Terra cluster. Brazil's government on Thursday night moved forward with its bid to privatize Eletrobras, Latin America's largest utility, as it priced a share offering through which its stake in the company is set to be diluted. Shares of the company tumbled 5%. Lower commodity prices also hurt other Latin American currencies. Chile's peso slipped 1.6% on lower copper prices, while falling oil prices hurt Colombia's peso, which dropped 1.7%. The Mexican peso fell 1.2%, while Peru's sol gained 0.1% as it was supported by an interest rate hike by its central bank overnight. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1436 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1052.57 -1.37 MSCI LatAm 2238.01 -3.11 Brazil Bovespa 105048.09 -1.91 Mexico IPC 48666.68 -1.27 Chile IPSA 5151.30 -0.64 Argentina MerVal 87985.61 -0.995 Colombia COLCAP 1524.18 -0.17 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9999 -1.71 Mexico peso 19.9140 -1.29 Chile peso 838.3 -1.60 Colombia peso 3907.1 -1.75 Peru sol 3.7401 0.09 Argentina peso (interbank) 121.7800 -0.11 Argentina peso (parallel) 206 0.97 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)
WORLD
Reuters

Channelling Ukraine, Taiwan says it won't yield to pressure

TAIPEI, June 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan, like Ukraine, is determined to defend itself and confident this resolve will "rally fellow democracies to our cause", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, vowing not to bend to pressure from authoritarianism. Over the past two years, Taiwan has faced increasing military and diplomatic...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. bond funds see biggest weekly outflows in four weeks

June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. bond funds witnessed massive outflows in the week to June 8 after a weekly inflow, as a better-than-estimated payrolls report made the case for a faster pace of interest rate hikes. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors withdrew $7.61 billion out of U.S. bond funds...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

476K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy