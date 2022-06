Netflix on Sunday (12 June) officially confirmed that Squid Game will return for a second season following its phenomenal success. In January, during the fourth-quarter earnings call, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said there would Squid Game would “absolutely” be getting a second season, adding, “the Squid Game universe has just begun”.Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator, producer and director of the Korean dystopian drama, had confirmed that season two was in the works during an interview with the Associated Press last November. However, Sunday’s post is Netflix’s first official confirmation that the series would be returning on its platform after Squid...

TV SERIES ・ 54 MINUTES AGO