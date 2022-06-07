ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret Chick-Fil-A restaurant offers one-of-a-kind experience

By Nelson Hicks, WSB-TV
 5 days ago
Did You Know There Is A Hawaiian Chick-Fil-A In Georgia? Photo via: Truett’s Chick-fil-A Luau on Facebook

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — If you’re from Georgia, there’s no doubt you’ve tried a Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich, contemplated a frozen lemonade and heard “my pleasure” numerous times. Customers can expect the same service and food taste no matter if they’re enjoying a chicken biscuit in Brunswick or some waffle fries in Woodstock.

But there’s one Chick-Fil-A that offers a unique experience, a tropical taste of paradise without leaving Georgia.

Truett's Luau

Fayetteville is where you’ll find Truett’s Luau. The restaurant brings the spirit of Hawaii to town, complete with idyllic waterfalls, alohas, carved tiki columns and ukuleles. The restaurant, named after Chick-Fil-A founder Truett Cathy, was the final project of the now passed founder.

“Truett wanted his last project to be a special restaurant with an environment focused on having fun and celebrating life with family and friends,” the restaurant’s Facebook page notes. “For Truett, that brought to mind Hawaiian Luaus.”

Truett’s Luau offers some Chick-Fil-A favorites along with some Hawaiian dishes with a southern spin. Truett’s Luau offers a luau fish sandwich, crispy calamari, Truett’s Luau burger, Makana-grilled mahi tacos, pineapple chicken tacos, luau coleslaw, jasmine rice, pineapple macadamia nut milkshakes, a frosted Hawaiian, frosted pineapple and a luau cake.

“Nearly every piece of decor used in the restaurant was handpicked by Truett himself,” noted the company’s Facebook page. “Throughout the planning and building process, Truett made frequent trips to the site to ensure everything was in line with his vision to ‘bring Hawaii to Fayetteville.‘”

Truett’s Luau is one of the largest Chick-Fil-A restaurants at 8,000 square feet.

And yes, guests will still hear “my pleasure” on a visit.

Donald Mcfadden
5d ago

I have read Mr.Cathy's book on how to train and keep great employees and i must say, its an excellent read!!! No matter which location ive been too and i have been to many of them, their customer service is by far the vest that ive even experience!!! I rate publix a close second.

Maude
5d ago

Yes it is an experience if you love a extremely slow unorganized drive thru with often cold food. This location doesn't offer the usual good service we can grown to expect from Chick Fil A. The main difference is the use of pineapple.

