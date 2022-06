"Outnumbered" guest Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday that President Biden waiting until nighttime to acknowledge D-Day was "disappointing." "I think incompetence doesn't necessarily answer the question. When you say was it incompetence or was it purposeful? I just look and think they can't be that incompetent. So was it purposeful? Did they just want to talk about climate change or did they not want Americans to think about the military because of their epic failures in Afghanistan and the Russian war in Ukraine?" the former State Department spokesperson argued.

POTUS ・ 5 DAYS AGO