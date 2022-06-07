Chris Heck Plans to Step Away From Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers' business operations department will look quite different moving forward.

On Tuesday morning, the Sixers announced that the team's President of Business Operations Chris Heck will step down at the end of June.

Heck, who landed his role of President of Business Operations back in 2017 after joining the organization as the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer in 2013, will step away after nine seasons with the team.

He cites pursuing new "professional opportunities" as a reason why he'll part ways with the organization.

“I want to thank the leadership of Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment for this incredible professional opportunity to lead one of the most important brands in professional sports,” Heck said in a released statement on Tuesday. “The last nine years have been the most rewarding and challenging of my professional career. Alongside some amazing colleagues, we filled our stands with passionate fans, created memories for a lifetime, and earned the support and loyalty of dozens of world-class partners. Thank you to our tremendously talented marketing, sales, and sponsorship staff at the Sixers -- you are the best in the business. And most importantly, thank you to the fans of Philadelphia, you truly are the best in the world.”

Heck leaves the Sixers after having quite the impact on the business department. During his nearly decade-long stint with the team, the Sixers have exceeded franchise records in ticket and sponsorship sales and have had a five-year sellout streak.

“We deeply appreciate Chris’ contributions and leadership over the last nine years,” said Sixers' Co-Managing Partners, Josh Harris, and David Blitzer. “He was instrumental in fueling our business growth and helped establish the 76ers as a truly global brand. Most importantly, Chris had a passion for ensuring the team used its platform to make a positive impact in the Philadelphia community. We wish him much success in the future and thank him for his dedication to the team and city.”

At this time, the Sixers don't plan to fill the vacancy Heck will create, according to Dave Uram of KYW . Instead, the team will realign duties around its senior leadership staff for the time being.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

