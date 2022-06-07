ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Turkey calls on Greece to demilitarize Aegean islands

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey on Tuesday called on Greece to withdraw its armed forces from Aegean islands, warning that his country will challenge the status of the islands if it fails to demilitarize them.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint news conference with his North Macedonian counterpart, that Greece has been building a military presence on the Aegean islands in violation of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Paris Treaty. He said the islands were ceded to Greece on condition that they be kept demilitarized.

“The agreements are there but Greece is violating them. It’s arming them. If Greece does not stop this violation, the sovereignty of the islands will be brought up for discussion,” he said. “It’s that clear. You will abide by the agreements.”

Greece argues that Turkey has deliberately misinterpreted the treaties regarding armed forces on its eastern islands and says it has legal grounds to defend itself following hostile actions by Ankara including a long-standing threat of war if it extends its territorial waters.

The Turkish minister’s comments come amid a new escalation in tensions between the NATO allies that have a history of disputes over a range of issues including mineral exploration in the eastern Mediterranean and rival claims in the Aegean Sea.

Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would stop talking to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, voicing displeasure at comments the Greek leader made during a recent U.S. trip, including suggestions that Congress should block Turkey’s acquisition of F-16 fighter jets.

In Athens, Mitsotakis said restraint was needed on both sides of the Aegean due to the war in Ukraine.

“I think we are still very far from that point, far from the tension we had in the summer of 2020,” Mitsotakis said in reference to a time when tensions flared between Greece and Turkey over gas exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

“Today, everyone needs to show restraint. Especially at a time when we are facing a very big challenge at NATO with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We must be united,” he said.

Cavusoglu said Ankara had sent two letters to the United Nations on the issue of the militarized islands and he called on Greece to respond to the letters.

“They are getting aggressive because they cannot respond to the letters,” the minister claimed.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Fortune

The ultra-wealthy are abandoning the American Dream for second residences in Portugal and Greece: The rise of the Golden Visa

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It seems as if the chaos and general bleakness of life in the U.S. is just too much to deal with. The ongoing pandemic, the higher cost of living, increased political division, and a climate disaster have all fostered a sense of general malaise.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aegean Islands#Turkey#Aegean Sea#Turkish#North Macedonian#Nato#Greek
TIME

What the Crisis in Sri Lanka Means for the World

Many middle-income and developing countries are now suffering from a combination of internal political dysfunction and external economic shocks generated mainly by COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine. Sri Lanka provides a powerful example and a warning for countries in other regions that will face similar predicaments.
INDIA
Reuters

Channelling Ukraine, Taiwan says it won't yield to pressure

TAIPEI, June 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan, like Ukraine, is determined to defend itself and confident this resolve will "rally fellow democracies to our cause", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, vowing not to bend to pressure from authoritarianism. Over the past two years, Taiwan has faced increasing military and diplomatic...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
Country
Greece
Reuters

Turkish president sees $1 bln trade with Venezuela in 2022

June 8 (Reuters) - Trade between Turkey and Venezuela will hit $1 billion this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a meeting in his country's capital, Ankara, with Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro. Maduro traveled on Tuesday to Turkey, one of the few countries that maintains a relationship with...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Turkey caught in a spiral of lira crises

June 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira has lost nearly a quarter of its value this year as soaring inflation and the central bank's reluctance to raise interest rates stoke fears of another currency crisis. No stranger to booms and busts as well as sharp swings in its currency, Turkey has...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Venezuela, Algeria to begin direct flights, presidents say

June 9 (Reuters) - Direct flights between Algiers and Caracas will begin in the coming months, Algeria President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Thursday, during a visit by his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro. Maduro - who is under U.S. sanctions - earlier this week visited ally Turkey, before arriving in Algeria...
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Philippines protests new Chinese ‘swarming’ in South China Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Philippines said Thursday it had filed a new diplomatic protest against Beijing over the alleged return of a massive Chinese fleet operating “illegally” around Whitsun Reef, within Manila’s exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.
ADVOCACY
The Associated Press

Venezuelan leader, Iranian president sign 20-year agreement

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and Iran’s hard-line president signed a 20-year cooperation agreement Saturday, a day after Maduro praised the Islamic Republic for sending badly needed fuel to his nation despite U.S. sanctions. In an interview with President Maduro after his arrival in Tehran...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

940K+
Followers
455K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy