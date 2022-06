Growing up with an interest in libraries and reading, Joshua Bartels was eager to take on the role of interim director at the Valley City Barnes County Public Library. “It’s always been something that’s been there,” Bartels, a graduate of Valley City State University (VCSU), said. “I’ve always had a library science minor; I had helped in the library in my high school, and I’ve always been a really big reader.”

