Soccer

Ada Hegerberg included in Norway Women's Euro squad after fall-out

By Reuters
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForward Ada Hegerberg will play her first major international tournament in five years at the upcoming Women's Euros after she was included in Norway's 23-player squad on Tuesday. Hegerberg, who plays for...

ESPN

Portugal loses to Swiss in Nations League, Spain tops group

GENEVA --  Portugal left Cristiano Ronaldo at home and lost its unbeaten record in 2022 and the lead of its Nations League group on Sunday. A goal after 57 seconds by Switzerland forward Haris Seferovi was enough for a 1-0 win in Geneva despite late pressure by Portugal including two scoring chances for 39-year-old captain Pepe playing as an emergency forward.
WORLD
ESPN

MATCHDAY: Winless France faces Croatia in Nations League

A look at whats happening in European soccer on Monday:. Defending champion France is under big pressure as it hosts Croatia in a must-win game at Stade de France. Les Bleus have picked up just two points from the first three games in League A, where only the group winner makes it to the Final Four and the last-place team gets relegated. France is last with two points. The Croats are level with second-place Austria on four. They are two points behind Group 1 leader Denmark, which hosts Austria in Copenhagen. France coach Didier Deschamps says Mike Maignan will start in goal ahead of long-standing No. 1 Hugo Lloris. Deschamps also may have to finally drop first-choice forward Antoine Griezmann, who has not scored for France since early January, and instead select Christopher Nkunku in attack alongside star duo Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe. It was Nkunku's astute pass which set up Mbappe's late equalizer in a 1-1 draw away to Austria on Friday night. In the second-tier League B, Group 2 leader Israel travels to Iceland. In League C, there's a table-topping clash in Group 3 as leader Kazakhstan hosts second-place Slovakia, which is one point behind.
SOCCER
ESPN

Spain dominate again in easy win over Czech Republic

Goals from Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia earned Spain a 2-0 win over Czech Republic on Sunday, a result that put them on top of UEFA Nations League Group A2.. Last year's finalists dominated the game from the start and opened the scoring when Soler struck from close range in the 24th minute following a brilliant pass by man-of-the-match Marco Asensio.
SOCCER
ESPN

Arsenal's Lydia Williams leads alternate Matildas squad for Portugal, Spain friendlies

The Matildas will field an almost unrecognisable lineup for upcoming friendlies against Spain and Portugal after coach Tony Gustavsson named a 24-player squad on Monday absent a score of his side's highest-profile names. Arriving just weeks after the conclusion of their domestic campaigns, the Matildas' boss has opted not to...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ada Hegerberg
ESPN

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah 'shocked' by 2021 Ballon d'Or position

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has said he was "shocked" after finishing in seventh place in the 2021 Ballon D'Or ranking. Despite enjoying a stellar year with club and country, Salah missed out on the top three with Lionel Messi winning the prize for a record seventh time ahead of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea's Jorginho.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Tour contender Roglic wins Criterium du Dauphine

VAUJANY, France --  Primoz Roglic warmed up for his Tour de France bid next month by winning the Criterium du Dauphine stage race for the first time on Sunday. His JumboVisma teammate Jonas Vingegaard won the eighth and final stage in the mountains. The pair crossed the line holding hands at the summit of the Plateau de Solaison, with Roglic allowing Vingegaard to nose his wheel in front to take the stage win.
CYCLING
ESPN

Charl Schwartzel wins LIV Golf Invitational Series' first event, pockets $4.75M

ST. ALBANS, England -- Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel banked $4.75 million on Saturday by winning the richest tournament in golf history. Schwartzel held on for a 1-shot victory at the inaugural LIV Golf event outside London to secure the $4 million prize for the individual victory -- along with another $750,000 from his share of the $3 million purse earned by his four-man Stinger team for topping the team rankings.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Norway Women S Euro#Women S Euros#French#Olympique Lyonnais#Espn#Ballon D Or#Lyon
Variety

SkyShowtime Appoints BBC Select’s Jon Farrar as Head of Programming (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. SkyShowtime — the joint venture between Comcast and Paramount Global — has unveiled key hires for the European streaming service, including its head of programming. BBC Select executive Jon Farrar has been named head of programming, Variety can reveal. The executive joins from BBC Studios, where he led the direct-to-consumer programming strategy in his dual role as global VOD director and editor-in-chief of North American SVOD service BBC Select. Farrar was also part of the team that developed BritBox, the streaming joint venture between BBC Studios and ITV. Reporting into SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan, Farrar will be responsible for...
TV & VIDEOS
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo sits out in Portugal loss to Switzerland

A first-minute strike by striker Haris Seferovic earned Switzerland a 1-0 victory over Portugal on Sunday as Murat Yakin's side grabbed their first win in this year's Nations League. Seferovic put Switzerland ahead 57 seconds into the clash at Stade de Geneve with a close-range header after defender Silvan Widmer...
SOCCER
ESPN

Mexico cruise past Suriname to win CONCACAF Nations League opener

Mexico kicked off their 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League campaign with a 3-0 victory over Suriname on Saturday night with goals from Israel Reyes, Henry Martin and Erick Sanchez. Featuring an alternate roster in the Group A match from League A of the Nations League -- held at Santos Laguna's Estadio...
MLS

