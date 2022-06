Tuesday marks the 11th anniversary of the death of Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy Kurt Wyman. Deputy Wyman was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 7, 2011. It was June 7th, 2011 that Oneida County Deputies responded to the scene of a domestic disturbance and standoff in the small Oneida County hamlet of Knoxboro. The negotiations with the individual inside the residence began at around 9PM and lasted until the following day at 2AM. Christian Patterson, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing Wyman, was held up in his garage with a shotgun and when deputies decided to move in. Deputy Wyman approached Patterson in an effort to use a taser on him and Patterson opened fire. Gunfire was exchanged between law enforcement and Patterson and he was eventually struck and taken into custody.

