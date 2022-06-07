ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

One killed in Tuesday morning Vigo County motorcycle crash

By Chris Essex
WTHI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a Tuesday morning crash involving...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

WCIA

Decatur Police seek help in locating fugitive

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive wanted for several crimes. Decatur Police said Ryan Day, 30, has several arrest warrants on charges that include violating an order of protection, driving under the influence, failing to register as a sex offender and criminal damage. People […]
DECATUR, IL
freedom929.com

CLAY COUNTY WOMAN MISSING

(CLAY CITY) Authorities are continuing their search for a Clay County woman who’s been missing for five weeks, last seen on Friday, May 6th, at the home of her mother in Clay City. Officials say 26 year old Shadie Thomas lives with a reduced mental capacity, and while she has never been on her own, it’s believed that she could be in serious danger. Shadie is described as a white female, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 300 pounds, with blue eyes, prescription glasses, and long straight brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen in Baby Yoda pajama bottoms and a sky blue columbia jacket. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Illinois State Police in Effingham, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department in Louisville, or the Missing Persons Awareness Network at 312-620-0788.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
West Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
Vigo County, IN
Accidents
West Terre Haute, IN
Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
County
Vigo County, IN
Vigo County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
West Terre Haute, IN
FOX59

Martinsville 19-year-old found dead; car upside down in pond

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Police said a 19-year-old from Martinsville was found dead in a 2020 Kia Optima that was located upside down in a pond. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, deputies were called out to a pond in the Painted Hills subdivision on E. Inlet Point Road in Martinsville just after 5 a.m. […]
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper police arrest man for vandalism

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper Police (JPD) responded to a call for a report of vandalism that happened overnight on June 9. Police identified the suspect as Travis Voegerl, 43, of Jasper after an investigation took place. A police spokesperson said that Voegerl vandalized property and sent text messages to an individual who has a […]
JASPER, IN
WTHI

One killed in Martin County off-road vehicle crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash in Martin County. It happened on Tuesday near Powell Valley Road. Indiana DNR says when they arrived, they found 40-year-old Billy Joe Craft, if Shoals, unresponsive. DNR says Craft left the road and crashed into...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
ICN

Vigo Co. woman dead in motorcycle crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. - A West Terre Haute woman is dead after an early morning crash on a motorcycle Tuesday. The driver, Connie Hylman, was pronounced dead at the scene. See story:https://indianacentralnews.blogspot.com/2022/06/vigo-co-woman-dead-in-motorcycle-crash.html.
WTHI

Road work set to begin soon in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's not only gas prices that are skyrocketing, prices for local road projects have also seen a big jump. Sullivan County is just one of many Wabash Valley counties that has road work set to begin soon, but inflation is making it more pricey than normal.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Coroner identifies men who died at Big Rivers in Henderson

Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to hire over 20 jail officers - Pt II. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to hire over 20 jail officers - Pt II. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to hire over 20 jail officers. Updated: 11 hours ago. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office...
WCIA

ISP: One person killed in crash on I-57

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was killed in a crash that happened on I-57 on Saturday. State Police were dispatched to I-57 northbound at milepost 301 in Iroquois County at around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday in response to a report of a two-vehicle crash. Unit 1 was a 2020 White Mack Truck and […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
The Exponent

Man arrested after allegedly breaking Harry's window

A Zionsville, Indiana, man was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. Friday after allegedly breaking a window at Harry’s Chocolate Shop on State Street. The customer, John Kester, was refused service because he was intoxicated and was asked to leave, West Lafayette Police Department Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Kester returned to the bar and was denied entry.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo Sheriff looking for this man, do you know him?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of credit card fraud and theft at three local businesses. In a Facebook post, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office posted an image from security footage of the man they are trying to find. Detectives believe he attempted to […]
WTHI

Tire take-back in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - It was tire take-back day in Sullivan County on Saturday. The recycling center partnered with the Sullivan County Health Department to host this tire amnesty event. Folks from Sullivan County dropped off their old tires to help prevent future environmental and health issues. For instance, mosquitoes...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Police: Woman and car struck by gunfire in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was hurt after her car was struck by gunfire on Tuesday. At around 5:40 p.m., Danville Police were dispatched to an area on Cherry Street in response to a report of shots fired heard. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with a witness who said she had […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Effingham Police investigating bank robbery

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham Police Department is investigating after a bank was robbed Wednesday morning. Officers said at around 9:25 a.m., a man walked into the Land of Lincoln Credit Union branch located at 1302 Thelma Keller Boulevard and passed a note to a teller, demanding money. Witnesses told police a weapon was […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WTHI

Girls of Excellence in Vigo County

"It's not just self-confidence but also the drive to be more than what the world has told them" - Event focuses on building confidence & self-esteem in young women. Bullying is an issue across the country but also right here at home. Now, one program is aiming to boost young girls' self-esteem and confidence to help eliminate that problem. This is through mentoring, classes, and coaching.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

Local Business Robbed Wednesday Morning

Effingham Police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed the new Land of Lincoln Credit Union building on North Keller by Wal-Mart Wednesday morning. Reports indicate that a man entered the facility implying he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect was given an, as of yet, undetermined amount of money and fled the bank. This happened at around 9:45am. There are no reports of injuries or shots fired.
EFFINGHAM, IL

