The news of the assassination attempt against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was ignored by all the Sunday political shows on ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN. Early Wednesday, two U.S. Marshals witnessed a suspect dressed in black clothing exit a taxi in front of Kavanaugh’s Montgomery County home with a backpack and suitcase. Shortly afterwards, the suspect, identified as Nicholas John Roske, called 911 to report he was experiencing suicidal thoughts and intended to kill Kavanaugh in response to the Supreme Court draft opinion leak from May.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 HOURS AGO