Barnes County 911 Center is looking for a Communications Specialist/911 Dispatcher. We Will Train. Shift would be a night shift, full-time. Applications and complete job description available through ND Job Service www.jobsnd.com). Starting wage will be $16.18/hr with night differential pay of $1.00 more. Application deadline is Open Until Filled. Applications can be mailed or dropped off at Barnes County Auditor’s Office, 230 4th St. NW, Room 202, Valley City, ND 58072.

BARNES COUNTY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO