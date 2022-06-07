Perfect Cocktails to Toast Dad This Father’s Day

Raise a toast to the most important man in your life this Father’s Day. These cocktails are so perfect for dad, they feel like they were made for him!. At Chela in Park Slope, Brooklyn, the Margarita Negra is a surprisingly caffeinated twist on a margarita. Made with a choice of...
It is not immediately clear why there is a mural of Albert Einstein in shorts on the wall of the eponymous Einstein Square, essentially the outdoor section of the Southold General cafe and food market in the town of the same name on the North Fork of Long Island. But it seems the place has a history, as does Southold itself, the hamlet named as New York State’s oldest English settlement, dating back to 1640. Einstein discovered its quiet beauty, bordering both Long Island Sound to the north and Peconic Bay to the south. and spent his summers there in the late 1930s, sometimes playing the violin at the town’s musical evenings. He also shopped at Rothman’s department store, the building that is now Southold General at the center of what has become a sophisticated, foodie town as well as a breezy summer getaway.
BELLMAWR, NJ (TNZT) – A forensic engineering report, commissioned by the New Jersey Department of Transportation, has found that improper construction materials and heavy rain, among other factors, contributed to the collapse in March 2021 of a retaining wall in the I-295 Connector Project in Bellmawr. Through a document...
PATERSON — The Passaic County District Attorney’s Office is investigating a shooting involving an officer that took place near Garrison Street in the early hours of Saturday morning. City police were arresting an individual for illegal possession of a firearm at 3:20 a.m. when they heard gunshots nearby,...
Comments / 0