Plus, what Web 3 needs to attract new audiences. This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, NEAR and FTX US. On today’s interview, NLW is joined by Mathieu Nouzareth, the CEO of The Sandbox. The Sandbox is one of the leading metaverse platforms today, with deep roots in gaming. In this conversation, they look at the state of metaverse build out, what Web 3 needs to work on building next and why cities are a model for how to design metaverses.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO