Get up to 40% off Solo Stove fire pits at this flash sale—shop shields, pizza ovens and more

Shop the Solo Stove flash sale for up to 40% off fire pits, 25% off the shield and more just in time for summer. Solo Stove

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Want to add a little sizzle to your summer? An outdoor fire pit can set the mood, elevate the ambiance and make those chilly summer nights a little toastier. Luckily, Solo Stove is currently offering some incredible price cuts on Reviewed-approved fire pits at this flash sale just in time for summer fun.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

For a limited time, customers can save as much as 40% on smokeless fire pits , fire pit bundles and accessories . You can also score more than 25% off the Solo Stove Shield to protect your space from any sparks. You can pick up the Solo Stove Yukon + Stand bundle for $479.99, an impressive $370 price cut, or opt for the Solo Stove ranger for $199.99, a $100 discount.

► Father's Day shopping: The 35+ best Father's Day 2022 deals to shop right now

► Hurricane season 2022 is here: Stay prepared with deep discounts on flashlights, coolers and more

► Costco membership: This annual Costco deal includes $80 towards purchases—shop Groupon now

If impromptu camping trips or beach bonfires are right up your alley, then the lightweight and portable Bonfire —down from $399.99 to just $239.99—could be an especially great pick. Ranking as one of the best fire pits we've ever tested , this mid-size pit measures just 14 inches tall making transport a breeze. In testing, the fire pit was large enough to fit full-sized logs, was quick to start and created a virtually smoke-free fire.

"The design is not only gorgeous to look at, but it also makes building and maintaining a campfire easier than ever," our tester said. "Add in that it’s light enough to be portable and smokeless when used properly, and you may never want to use a camping fire pit again!"

The Solo Stove Yukon has plenty of space for you and your house guests and is currently $370 off during this flash sale. Solo Stove

Looking for a statement piece for your backyard oasis? The Solo Stove Yukon + Stand might be your best bet. As the brand's largest fire pit, the stainless steel furnace features Solo Stove's 360° Airflow Design to create a low-smoke burn. Meanwhile, the included stand works to protect your deck, grass or concrete from getting scorched. Usually ringing up for $849.99, this outdoor essential can be yours today for just $479.99—a huge $370 savings.

Whether you want to heat up your outdoor hangs or head to the beach for a relaxing bonfire under the stars, Solo Stove has all your shopping needs covered —just be sure to scoop these hot deals before they cool off.

The best deals from the Solo Stove flash sale

You can save more than 25% on the Solo Stove Shield and protect from sparks and embers escaping your fire pit. Reviewed/Solo Stove

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Get up to 40% off Solo Stove fire pits at this flash sale—shop shields, pizza ovens and more