New ice cream recall: Do not eat this dangerous ice cream if you have any at home

We saw several ice cream recalls that had one thing in common in the past few weeks. The various flavors in those recalls contained an allergen that did not appear on the retail packaging. The Taharka Brothers ice cream from a brand new recall doesn’t have the same issue. But the ice cream is still hazardous to consume, as it can contain traces of salmonella.

The new ice cream recall is linked to the massive JIF peanut butter recall from a few weeks ago that also triggered two chocolate recalls (Coblentz and Euphoria).

Taharka Brothers ice cream recall

Taharka Brothers Ice Cream announced a recall for a single flavor of ice cream, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

That’s Peanut Butter Cup ice cream, which Taharka Brothers distributed between March 1st, 2022, and May 28th, 2022, in the Maryland and Washington DC area.

The recalled ice cream was available from local grocery stores, ice cream shops, and restaurants. The following retailers stocked the product: Streets Market, Eddies of Roland Park, Graul’s Market, Green Valley Marketplace, Good Food Markets Santoni’s, and Geresbecks.

Taharka Brothers’ Peanut Butter Cup ice cream comes in two forms. First, there’s the 16-ounce paper pint container you’ll see in this post. The design shows peanut butter cups on a white background. You’ll find the barcode 38455-78827 on the side.

The second package is a brown, rectangular, cardboard container that contains 2.5 gallons of ice cream. It has a white sticker label that reads “Peanut Butter Cup”.

Taharka Brothers explains in the announcement that it initiated the ice cream recall as a result of the JIF recall. Peanut butter from J. M. Smucker Co. is an ingredient in the Peanut Butter Cup ice cream that the company produced through May 28th.

Taharka Brothers Ice Cream recall: Peanut Butter Cup container. Image source: FDA

Salmonella infection risk

Salmonella is a dangerous bacteria that can trigger infections if ingested. Healthy people will experience various symptoms, including fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. But, given how common these symptoms are, people might not realize they’ve contracted the bacteria.

While healthy people should recover within a few days, some groups might risk severe complications and death. These are young children, frail and elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.

Moreover, the bacteria can get into the blood in rare cases, where it’ll trigger severe illness. You can expect arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

Taharka Brothers says it has not received any health-related complaints in connection with the recall.

What you should do

Taharka Brothers encourages wholesale customers to remove the recalled ice cream product and dispose of it. They’ll receive credits accordingly.

Individual customers are urged not to consume the Peanut Butter Cup ice cream. They should visit a Taharka Brothers store location for an exchange or refund. If that’s not possible, they can contact the company to discuss how they might get a refund. Contact details are available in the official press release on the FDA website.

Finally, if you think you’ve experienced symptoms consistent with a Salmonella infection, you should consider seeing a doctor.