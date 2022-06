Wildly popular Asheville chocolate shop French Broad Chocolate is headed to Atlanta this fall, when a new location opens in the central food hall at Ponce City Market. Located on the first floor between LaRayia’s Bodega and Five Daughters Bakery, the shop takes over the former Batter Cookie Dough space and includes a retail section for purchasing chocolate gift sets and the company’s other chocolate sundries. The Ponce City Market location will also serve French Broad’s handcrafted chocolates and bonbons, baked goods, and sipping chocolate.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO