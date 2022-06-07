ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Viking Cruises To Launch 71-Day Cruise From Duluth To Antarctica

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RfPtA_0g34IUn400

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — You may not have realized this voyage was even possible, but there’s a new cruise launching next year that will take you from Duluth all the way to Antarctica.

Viking Cruises has announced a new 71-day voyage exploring famous waterways that starts in Duluth and visits 8 countries.

The ship weaves through the Great Lakes, down the East Coast to Mexico, through the Panama Canal and along the western coast of South America before its final destination of Antarctica.

Tours begin at just under $50,000, or about $87,000 for two guests.

Click here to see more.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With SUV In Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 71-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday after colliding with an SUV in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 5 and Highway 37, roughly 10 miles east of Hibbing. Investigators say a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on the highway when a Chevrolet Equinox pulled out in front of him. The SUV was at a stop sign and attempting to turn onto the highway’s eastbound lanes. The motorcyclist was identified as a man from Gilbert. His name has yet to be released. No one in the SUV was hurt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Vehicle collides with moose in St. Louis County

DULUTH, Minn. (KFGO) – A vehicle in St. Louis County, Minnesota, collided with a moose while traveling north on Highway 53 near Three Lakes Road just before midnight last night. The moose ended up going through the windshield of the car. The driver, 40-year-old Arthur Peterson of Eveleth, MN,...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 State COVID-19 Testing Locations To Become Test-To-Treat Sites

ST. PAUL, MINN (WCCO) – Three state-run community COVID-19 testing sites are becoming test-to-treat locations within the next week. Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that testing locations in Brooklyn Park, Duluth and Moorhead will offer a Paxlovid prescription to eligible patients who test positive on-site. The site in Brooklyn Park will become a test-to-treat location on Friday. Moorhead is next to convert to test-to-treat starting Monday, followed by Duluth on Tuesday. More locations around the state will begin offering test-to-treat in the upcoming weeks. Patients who test positive for COVID-19 can choose to be evaluated by a clinician on-site and given a prescription...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Home to One of the Best Gas Station Restaurants in the US

I feel like you don't typically hear about sit-down-style gas station restaurants, but they exist! And one of the best gas station restaurants in the country is right here in Minnesota. I haven't seen too many gas stations with sit-down restaurants. The only one I distinctly remember is the one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Duluth, MN
CBS Minnesota

Judy Garland, Grand Rapids Native, Would Have Turned 100 Years Old Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota native Judy Garland would have turned 100 years old Friday. Garland was born in Grand Rapids back in 1922. She went on to mega stardom, starring in movies like “The Wizard of Oz” and “A Star is Born.” RELATED: Grand Rapids Museum Showcases Judy Garland Memorabilia She had success on the big screen, but she also struggled with depression and addiction. She was only 47 when she died. Garland’s daughters – Liza Minnelli, 76, and Lorna Luft, 69 – have reportedly launched a fragrance in honor of her 100th birthday. Minnelli and Luft say the fragrance was based on what their mother would have worn herself.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Lincoln Report

3 Awesome Small Towns in Wisconsin

There are plenty of small towns in Wisconsin that are perfect for weekend getaways. A unique blend of history, culture and natural beauty awaits you in these destinations. Since they are spread out across the state, you're sure to find one that fits your needs. Consider Wisconsin's small towns the next time you're planning a getaway. You won't be disappointed.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken Retires After 30-Plus Years Of Service

DULUTH, MINN. (WCCO) – Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the Duluth Police Department. Tusken’s last day will be August 1, 2022. He has served the city of Duluth for over 30 years. The chief moved up the ranks within the department as a patrol officer, juvenile investigator, patrol sergeant, investigative sergeant, lieutenant/area commander, and patrol deputy chief. Tusken was named Duluth’s 36th police chief in May 2016 by Mayor Emily Larson. During his tenure, Tusken was responsible for various initiatives, including a program that tracks crime trends and patterns to reduce crime and calls for service. He...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Man breaks in, assaults Cloquet resident at home

CLOQUET, MN-- Cloquet Police are actively looking for a male intruder who attempted to rob an occupied home early Tuesday morning. According to the officers, it was after 4:30 a.m Tuesday when a residence on Boulder Drive reported that an intruder entered their home and physically assaulted one of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viking Cruises#Cruise Ship#South America#Duluth To Antarctica
CBS Minnesota

Man Arrested For Allegedly Selling Drugs In Northern Minnesota Woman’s Fatal Overdose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old man was arrested this week after being charged in the death of a northern Minnesota woman who fatally overdosed last year. Cordaro Ware was charged in April with third-degree murder in connection to the victim’s death, court documents filed in St. Louis County show. Duluth police arrested Ware on Tuesday and booked him into the St. Louis County Jail. According to a criminal complaint, Ware allegedly sold the victim, identified as a woman from Midway Township, drugs on Nov. 21. The victim’s mother found her daughter dead in her room the next morning. (credit: St. Louis County) An...
DULUTH, MN
B105

What Wisconsin City Was Just Named The #3 Place To Live In The United States?

The Midwest is a great place to live, right? We don't need anyone to tell us that. But, sometimes it is nice to receive some national recognition. As a border community, residents of the Twin Ports - Duluth and Superior - get to benefit from all that both states - Minnesota and Wisconsin - have to offer. Maybe that's why we always find those national lists that details the "best of"-something so interesting; we have two states to look for.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy