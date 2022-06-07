Viking Cruises To Launch 71-Day Cruise From Duluth To Antarctica

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — You may not have realized this voyage was even possible, but there’s a new cruise launching next year that will take you from Duluth all the way to Antarctica.

Viking Cruises has announced a new 71-day voyage exploring famous waterways that starts in Duluth and visits 8 countries.

The ship weaves through the Great Lakes, down the East Coast to Mexico, through the Panama Canal and along the western coast of South America before its final destination of Antarctica.

Tours begin at just under $50,000, or about $87,000 for two guests.

