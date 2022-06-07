DENVER COLORADO SEVERE WEATHER: Severe storms possible; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

(CBS4) – A quickly forming thunderstorm produced a brief landspout tornado early on Saturday afternoon. The weak twister formed around 2:15pm on Denver International Airport land but, just north of the Airport itself. (credit: CBS) The National Weather Service quickly issued a tornado warning when the tornado was spotted. There is a confirmed landspout tornado that is located just north of the Denver airport and moving northeast. Take shelter if you are in the warned area. #cowx https://t.co/xsKsaIgtmv — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 12, 2022 The strong storm system did briefly affect take offs and landings from the airport. Temporarily disrupting the afternoon flight schedules. (credit: @LVfuselighter/Twitter) (credit: @LVfuselighter/Twitter) The landspout was visible from many areas in and around Denver International Airport. @FlyingPhotog/Twitter Photos from people nearby showed the tornado close to a Denver International Airport control tower. So far there are no reports of any damage. A landspout tornado tends to be weaker and shorter in duration than a regular tornado. It can form from a thunderstorm that is not a super cell thunderstorm which is the type of storm that typically produces tornadoes. A growing thunderstorm can produce a landspout type tornado without the strong upper level rotation of a super cell storm system.

