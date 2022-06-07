ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DENVER COLORADO SEVERE WEATHER: Severe storms possible; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the risk of severe storms on Tuesday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the thunderstorms will be...

rockydailynews.com

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Hot Day Ahead With Afternoon Clouds And Scattered Storms

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for another hot day around Colorado with widespread 80s and 90s once again by the afternoon. We’ll see some more low 100s on the eastern plains and in western valleys. If you want 60s and 70s you’ll need to get to an elevation above 9,500 feet. The high in Denver tied the record of 100 degrees on Saturday. Today’s record high is 97 degrees. We could get there if the clouds don’t hold us back. But right now I have the high set a few degrees cooler because of some moisture flowing into Colorado from the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Hot With Only Isolated Storms And Potential Record Highs

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the hottest days so far this year is on tap for the state of Colorado, even in the mountains. Afternoon highs will climb into the 90s and low 100s in Denver, on the eastern plains and western slope. We’ll see mostly 80s in the mountains. If you want to find anything cooler you’ll have to climb up to 10,000 feet or higher in elevation. Denver’s record is 100 degrees set on June 11, 2013. That happens to be the earliest 100 degree reading in Denver’s climate record. We have our high set for 98 at DIA...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Tornado Touches Down North Of Denver International Airport, No Reports Of Damage

(CBS4) – A quickly forming thunderstorm produced a brief landspout tornado early on Saturday afternoon. The weak twister formed around 2:15pm on Denver International Airport land but, just north of the Airport itself. (credit: CBS) The National Weather Service quickly issued a tornado warning when the tornado was spotted. There is a confirmed landspout tornado that is located just north of the Denver airport and moving northeast. Take shelter if you are in the warned area. #cowx https://t.co/xsKsaIgtmv — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 12, 2022 The strong storm system did briefly affect take offs and landings from the airport. Temporarily disrupting the afternoon flight schedules. (credit: @LVfuselighter/Twitter) (credit: @LVfuselighter/Twitter) The landspout was visible from many areas in and around Denver International Airport. @FlyingPhotog/Twitter Photos from people nearby showed the tornado close to a Denver International Airport control tower. So far there are no reports of any damage. A landspout tornado tends to be weaker and shorter in duration than a regular tornado. It can form from a thunderstorm that is not a super cell thunderstorm which is the type of storm that typically produces tornadoes. A growing thunderstorm can produce a landspout type tornado without the strong upper level rotation of a super cell storm system.  
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Egg-size hail, isolated tornado risks of severe weather to hit Colorado in 3 waves on Monday

Three waves of dangerous weather are set to hit Colorado on Monday afternoon, bringing risks of isolated tornados, strong winds, and large hail to some parts of the state. According to the National Weather Service, a first wave of storms will hit between 1 and 3 PM, developing over the Palmer Divide (El Paso County area) and the Raton Mesa (southeast Colorado). In the Palmer Divide area, the main risk associated with the storm will be hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of an egg. Meanwhile, winds up to 60 miles per hour will be the main risk in the Raton Mesa area. Confidence for the development of these storms is medium to high, meaning they are likely to happen.
CBS Denver

Cyclist Runs Out Of Water, Dies On Palisade Plunge; 3 Other Cyclists Rescued

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs passed away Saturday afternoon while mountain biking in western Colorado on the Palisade Plunge trail. He reportedly ran out of water. Three other cyclists found the man near mile marker 28 of the trail and called 911 at 6:45 p.m., the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. He was described as suffering from “heat-related illness.” Search and rescue personnel and a medical helicopter were sent to the remote area, but efforts to save the cyclist’s life were not successful. (file photo credit: Jordan Siemens/Stone/Getty Images) According to the sheriff’s office,...
PALISADE, CO
KKTV

FOUND: 93-year-old last seen in Denver Friday

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Littleton Police say 93-year-old William McCandliss has been found. Officers say he was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday and was seen leaving Littleton Hospital (7700 S. Broadway). McCandliss has blue eyes, gray hair and is about 5′10″. A photo of McCandliss can be found at...
DENVER, CO

