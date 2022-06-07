DENVER COLORADO SEVERE WEATHER: Severe storms possible; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for another hot day around Colorado with widespread 80s and 90s once again by the afternoon. We’ll see some more low 100s on the eastern plains and in western valleys. If you want 60s and 70s you’ll need to get to an elevation above 9,500 feet.
The high in Denver tied the record of 100 degrees on Saturday. Today’s record high is 97 degrees. We could get there if the clouds don’t hold us back. But right now I have the high set a few degrees cooler because of some moisture flowing into Colorado from the...
DENVER (CBS4) – One of the hottest days so far this year is on tap for the state of Colorado, even in the mountains. Afternoon highs will climb into the 90s and low 100s in Denver, on the eastern plains and western slope. We’ll see mostly 80s in the mountains. If you want to find anything cooler you’ll have to climb up to 10,000 feet or higher in elevation.
Denver’s record is 100 degrees set on June 11, 2013. That happens to be the earliest 100 degree reading in Denver’s climate record. We have our high set for 98 at DIA...
Crews from Boulder County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a hiker experiencing a heat related illness on the Anemone Trail in Boulder on Saturday morning, according to a news release. Anemone Trail is a four and half mile loop that is categorized as moderately challenging, according to AllTrails.com.
(CBS4) – A quickly forming thunderstorm produced a brief landspout tornado early on Saturday afternoon. The weak twister formed around 2:15pm on Denver International Airport land but, just north of the Airport itself.
The National Weather Service quickly issued a tornado warning when the tornado was spotted.
There is a confirmed landspout tornado that is located just north of the Denver airport and moving northeast. Take shelter if you are in the warned area. #cowx https://t.co/xsKsaIgtmv
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 12, 2022
The strong storm system did briefly affect take offs and landings from the airport. Temporarily disrupting the afternoon flight schedules.
The landspout was visible from many areas in and around Denver International Airport.
Photos from people nearby showed the tornado close to a Denver International Airport control tower.
So far there are no reports of any damage.
A landspout tornado tends to be weaker and shorter in duration than a regular tornado. It can form from a thunderstorm that is not a super cell thunderstorm which is the type of storm that typically produces tornadoes. A growing thunderstorm can produce a landspout type tornado without the strong upper level rotation of a super cell storm system.
Temperatures across the Front Range and Eastern Plains are expected to rise close to 100 degrees on Saturday and accompanying the scorching temperatures is elevated fire conditions. Wind gusts could reach between 50 and 55 mph across the area but will be strongest and more frequent just east of the...
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Sunday afternoon in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. The storms could feature up to ping-pong ball-size hail and strong winds. While it is unlikely, an isolated tornado is not outside the realm of possibility as well.
The story of the last known Canada lynx in Colorado prior to reintroduction is somewhat well known. Less well known is what happened to the body of the animal after it was killed. Colorado’s last known lynx was illegally trapped on Vail Mountain in the 1970s when “an individual who...
Three waves of dangerous weather are set to hit Colorado on Monday afternoon, bringing risks of isolated tornados, strong winds, and large hail to some parts of the state. According to the National Weather Service, a first wave of storms will hit between 1 and 3 PM, developing over the Palmer Divide (El Paso County area) and the Raton Mesa (southeast Colorado). In the Palmer Divide area, the main risk associated with the storm will be hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of an egg. Meanwhile, winds up to 60 miles per hour will be the main risk in the Raton Mesa area. Confidence for the development of these storms is medium to high, meaning they are likely to happen.
A 30-year-old climber was seriously injured after falling from the Happy Hour Crag in Boulder Canyon on Friday evening, according to officials from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Crews from Sugarloaf Fire Protection District and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group responded to reports of the injured climber at around 8:38 PM.
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs passed away Saturday afternoon while mountain biking in western Colorado on the Palisade Plunge trail. He reportedly ran out of water.
Three other cyclists found the man near mile marker 28 of the trail and called 911 at 6:45 p.m., the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. He was described as suffering from “heat-related illness.”
Search and rescue personnel and a medical helicopter were sent to the remote area, but efforts to save the cyclist’s life were not successful.
According to the sheriff’s office,...
Ever since the dawn of the Rocky Mountain Showdown, the people of Fort Collins have loved to poke fun at our neighbors in Boulder. Now, a new survey has just given them extra ammo. According to an Instagram poll from @mattsurelee, the most overrated city in Colorado is indeed Boulder....
COLORADO SPRINGS — A limited energy supply may make it difficult for states to meet electric demands not only in southern Colorado but across the nation, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU). CSU says threats of rolling blackouts and brownouts are making headlines across the country because of extreme heat forecasted in Texas as well […]
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Littleton Police say 93-year-old William McCandliss has been found. Officers say he was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday and was seen leaving Littleton Hospital (7700 S. Broadway). McCandliss has blue eyes, gray hair and is about 5′10″. A photo of McCandliss can be found at...
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a shooting at 21st and Market Street. The shooting happened early Saturday morning. Officers rushed to the scene at just after 1 a.m. Two victims were located, both adult males. One man died at the hospital. The extent of the injuries to...
If the Mayor of Flavortown said it, then it must be true. The state of Colorado is home to some pretty incredible eats, but you don't have my word for it - just ask Guy Fieri, one of the world's most famous foodies. Over the years, Guy has paid special...
