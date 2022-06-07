ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ms. Marvel’ Creators Reveal Why Kamala’s Powers Had to Change for “Fundamentally Different” MCU

By Brett White
Decider.com
 5 days ago
Photo: Disney+

Pretty much all of Marvel’s superheroes have had to undergo a few tweaks in order to make their big screen debut. Maybe Thor doesn’t need to swap places with a human doctor. Maybe we don’t need to see Uncle Ben die again. Maybe Drax doesn’t need to be a mustachioed human saxophone player who, upon suffering fatal injuries in a car accident, had his consciousness transplanted into a humanoid killing machine carved out of Earth’s soil. This is the magic of Marvel Studios: they know how to streamline characters so that they don’t carry a bunch of outdated baggage from the 1960s and still appeal to lifelong superfans. And just like Thor, Spider-Man, and Drax (and Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch and Hulk and…), Ms. Marvel — Disney+’s newest live-action superhero — has had a few tweaks to her origin too.

Kamala Khan, the titular hero of Ms. Marvel, is no longer a size-and-shape-changing Inhuman. Instead, she has a brand new powerset that sets her apart from her comic book origins as well as every other hero in the MCU. Now Ms. Marvel can manipulate purple-hued light that turns into a super strong crystalline structure with but a thought.

The change in powers has not been uncontroversial amongst comic fans — but when is a change to a hero’s orign/powers/personality/hairstyle/costume ever been uncontroversial? Still, detractors have cited the clearly-defined puberty metaphor that went along with Kamala’s original super-stretchy powers, powers that often made Kamala feel grossed out by her own body. But, as Ms. Marvel head writer Bisha K. Ali and series executive producer (and Kamala Khan co-creator) Sana Amanat told Decider, there’s so much more to Kamala than metaphorical super powers.

“I’m character first, always,” said head writer Bisha K. Ali. “So it’s Kamala’s internal journey and how she gets from A to B. If everything else fell away, that’s what I care about most of all.”

GIF: Disney+

Sana Amanat, who’s been with Ms. Marvel from her inception way back in 2013, knew that the writers, directors, and everyone involved had to recapture as much of the comic’s magic as possible. “We didn’t want to change inherently who she was, and that wide-eyed excitement and vulnerability,” said Amanat. “We wanted to make sure that we maintained her family, the environment of Jersey City, and the community and all those elements that made her very distinct… We were all wanting to make sure we retain the essence of what [comic book writer G.] Willow [Wilson] and [original Ms. Marvel artist] Adrian [Alphona] did so well, but just evolve it and make it a bit more relevant to what was happening in the MCU so that we can continue to expand and tell more stories for for Kamala.”

As Amanat points out, the MCU’s Kamala Khan cannot be the same as the one we see in the comics, since they inhabit two canons that are as different as they are similar. Ali echoed this sentiment: “Bearing in mind that we’re doing a show for the MCU, which is 10 years of a web of storytelling, but we’re fitting into [a world that’s] fundamentally different from the one in the comics.”

To rewind, Kamala debuted in the comics in a dramatically different context. She was introduced during a big event storyline wherein the Inhumans’ Terrigen Mist was wafting all over the globe, triggering hundreds of thousands of people’s latent superpowers — one of them being Kamala Khan.

Ms. Marvel #2 (2014) by Adrian Alphona (artist), Ian Herring (colorist), G. Willow Wilson (writer), Joe Caramagna (letterer) Photo: Marvel Comics

So in order to give Ms. Marvel the same origin story, Ms. Marvel would have to reintroduce the Inhumans after their failed ABC series, explain what the Terrigen Mist is, and have Kamala get her legs as a superhero all in six episodes. That’s a tall order — and there was one other major factor that Ali had to consider.

“I knew going into this project that The Marvels was waiting for us at the other end,” said Ali, referencing the fact that her teen superhero is going to team up with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in next summer’s feature film. So not only did Ali and her team of writers have to introduce a brand new character, they had to get her leveled up enough to hold her own with the adults.

“I knew The Marvels existed on the other end and I knew we were starting with a teenage girl. [That] meant that it was very clear to me in terms of her character arc, her maturity, what she’s gonna go through and what she’s gonna find about herself, [that] I gotta get this girl ready for The Marvels,” said Ali. “And that was in the back of my head all the time, that [movie is] part of it. How can I take what’s in the comic books and in some way accelerate [Kamala’s story] but also make it feel like we’re spending time and luxuriating in the time we have with her? Because what a gift it is to have this time with her.”

Photo: Disney+

Thus, a streamlined origin that narrows down the number of concepts to explain to new audiences to just one: a mysterious heirloom bangle that unlocks Kamala’s hard light powers. But back to those naysayers: with just the trailers to go off of, some have lamented that the puberty metaphor of her original stretchy powers has been replaced with what could be seen as generic Green Lantern-esque powers. That’s not the case, however. As Amanat explained, the bangle is so much more than just a MacGuffin. It’s as integral to who Kamala Khan is and what she’s experiencing as her original powers were.

“Bisha, our head writer, and her wonderful team of writers, they pulled from the comic that idea of the bangle, which is also connected to her family and the fact that it was passed down and it meant something,” said Amanat, referencing a flashback sequence from 2016’s Ms. Marvel #8. “They expanded on that and said, ‘What if that is the source of how she gets her powers?’ To me that was so beautiful, because ultimately this story is one about identity. And linking the bangle to her family and to the root of her power is a really powerful statement. It’s also one that is so inherent and true to what the comics were saying the entire time. So I love that idea, and it was one of the first things I got excited about when I got all the scripts.”

Ms. Marvel #8 (2016) by Adrian Alphona (artist), Ian Herring (colorist), G. Willow Wilson (writer), Joe Caramagna (letterer) Photo: Marvel Comics

As for why the bangle couldn’t have given Kamala her stretchy powers — one has to imagine that the series will give us enough evidence to make inferences as episodes come out. After all, if people didn’t see the full potential of the bangle from the trailers, what makes us think we know the full story behind her powers from the trailers or even the first episode?

Now Kamala Khan has powers that allow her to uncover more about her own lineage instead of… hanging out with a teleporting dog and a queen whose superpower is hair (no shade to Lockjaw and Medusa). With her new expedited origin story, this allows viewers to — as Ali so accurately put it — luxuriate in their time with the newest hero on the block. We don’t have to spend time lost in the Terrigen Mist. We just get to hang out with Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 8

Stream Ms. Marvel on Disney+

