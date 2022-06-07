ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A League of Their Own’ Prime Video Series Is up to Bat This August: See the First Teaser

By Liz Kocan
 5 days ago
The legacy of the Penny Marshall-directed film A League Of Their Own lives on in Prime Video’s new series of the same name, and you can take a look at what to expect in the first trailer for the series which dropped today.

Broad City star Abbi Jacobson is co-producing the show, and will star as Carson, one of the players inspired by the real-life women’s baseball league, the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. She will be joined by her Broad City co-star D’Arcy Carden, and the cast also includes Roxanne Roxanne‘s Chanté Adams, Nick Offerman, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Roberta Golindrez. According to the Prime Video press release, the series will take “a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.”

The series is inspired by the 1992 film which starred Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Lori Petty, and Madonna, but the actors will not be reprising any of the roles that appeared in the original, instead they are playing all new, original characters within the same baseball universe. One actor from the original film has been confirmed to guest star in the series; Rosie O’Donnell, who starred in the film as third-basewoman Doris Murphy, confirmed that she will appear in the show in a new role as a bartender at a local gay bar.

All eight episodes of the first season of the show will premiere on Prime Video August 12. The film version of A League Of Their Own is also available to stream on Prime Video.

Decider.com

7 Jennifer Lopez Movies to Stream Before ‘Halftime’ Hits Netflix

Triple-threat world famous performer Jennifer Lopez is doing so much more than just showing off her singing and dancing skills in the upcoming Netflix Original title Halftime. The documentary film, which premieres on the platform next week on June 14 gives a peek behind the curtain at J.Lo in the lead up to, during, and after her performance at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, as well as an inside look at the performer’s incredible career acting, singing, and dancing over the past 33 years.
THEATER & DANCE
Decider.com

‘Halftime’ Review: JLo’s Netflix Documentary Captures Her Most Vulnerable Moments

Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary, Halftime—which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday night, and will release on Netflix on June 14—ostensibly captures JLo at her mid-way point: Turning 50, booked for the Super Bowl, and on the campaign trail for an Oscar. But what’s striking about this snapshot of the superstar is how much of it features Lopez almost, but not quite, getting what she wants. She doesn’t win the Oscar for Hustlers—doesn’t even get nominated, thanks to an Academy snub. The halftime show is a hit, but comes with the frustrating caveat of Lopez being forced to split...
NFL
Decider.com

Is ‘Crimes of the Future’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

If you don’t feel like watching dinosaurs eat people in Jurassic World Dominion, you can always watch little kids eat plastic instead, in Crimes of the Future, the new David Cronenberg movie that opens in theaters nationwide this weekend. Described as a body-horror film, Crimes of the Future stars...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Netflix’s ‘Troll’ Roars to Life with Chilling Teaser Trailer

Netflix is awakening the beast in the new trailer for its Norwegian film, Troll. In a first look at the upcoming Roar Uthaug release, a group of unlucky adventurers comes much closer to the titular monster than they were expecting, giving them less of a thrill and more of a fright. The teaser opens with a voiceover in Norwegian, saying “Made of earth and stones.” As Nora (Ine Marie Wilmann) and her father ride in a helicopter over the snowy Scandinavian mountains, she says, “A snowclad heart and icy bones.” Once she’s arrived at her destination, Nora stands in a giant indentation in...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘The Janes’ on HBO Is a Painfully Relevant Abortion Rights Documentary

Rarely has a documentary been quite so timely as The Janes. The film, which premieres on HBO and HBO Max tonight (June 8) at 9 p.m., tells the story of a group of women who ran—and were eventually arrested for—an underground abortion network in Chicago. They used code names, safe houses, and fronts in order to secretly provide the then widely-illegal procedure to hundreds who needed it, including women who had been raped, women who might die in childbirth, and women who would have resorted to unsafe measures otherwise. The network of women, who referred to themselves as Jane, did this...
CHICAGO, IL
Decider.com

New Movies On Demand: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era,’ + More

The multiverse called, and it wants its everything bagel back. If that sentence means nothing to you that’s okay, because now you can finally watch Everything Everywhere All At Once, which is one of this week’s new movies on VOD, in order to understand the significance. And if you watch that one and are in the mood for still more genre-bending, reality-bending movies, you’re in luck because you can also check out The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent on VOD, in which Nicolas Cage plays a very meta version of himself, all washed up after making a bunch of sub-par...
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘American Idol’ at 20: Watching The Pilot Reveals How Reality TV Has Become More Sanitized and Less Satisfying

The year was 2002, and the Billboard Top 100 was graced by Nelly, Avril Lavigne, Sean Paul and (tragically) Nickleback. Those days are long gone, but I recently transported myself back to the early aughts by re-watching what was once a reality TV juggernaut: American Idol. When it first premiered two decades ago, the colossal hit promised to find us our new Britney, Justin or Aaliyah. But did it? 20 years after the very first episode aired on FOX in June, 2002, it’s clear that American Idol had some serious problems on launch; but the show that airs now might not...
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Decider.com

