‘A League of Their Own’ Prime Video Series Is up to Bat This August: See the First Teaser

The legacy of the Penny Marshall-directed film A League Of Their Own lives on in Prime Video’s new series of the same name, and you can take a look at what to expect in the first trailer for the series which dropped today.

Broad City star Abbi Jacobson is co-producing the show, and will star as Carson, one of the players inspired by the real-life women’s baseball league, the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. She will be joined by her Broad City co-star D’Arcy Carden, and the cast also includes Roxanne Roxanne‘s Chanté Adams, Nick Offerman, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Roberta Golindrez. According to the Prime Video press release, the series will take “a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.”

The series is inspired by the 1992 film which starred Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Lori Petty, and Madonna, but the actors will not be reprising any of the roles that appeared in the original, instead they are playing all new, original characters within the same baseball universe. One actor from the original film has been confirmed to guest star in the series; Rosie O’Donnell, who starred in the film as third-basewoman Doris Murphy, confirmed that she will appear in the show in a new role as a bartender at a local gay bar.

All eight episodes of the first season of the show will premiere on Prime Video August 12. The film version of A League Of Their Own is also available to stream on Prime Video.