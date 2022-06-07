ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

When Will ‘Love Island’ Season 8 Be on Hulu?

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZa5m_0g34HYMB00

Last night I asked my fiancée what she wanted to do for dinner. Her response was, “Hey, when will the new season of Love Island be on Hulu?” Some say I’m living on my own personal Love Island, but I digress.

On June 6, 2022, the eighth season of Love Island debuted in the UK. As someone who’s watched 100s (1000s? Millions?!) of episodes of this reality favorite, this is both good and bad news. It’s good because… well… more Love Island, duh, but bad because my productivity is about to take a serious dive.

We know that Love Island Season 8 is now streaming in the UK, but when will new episodes debut on Hulu? When exactly will Love Island Season 8 arrive on Hulu in the United States? Here’s everything we know.

IS LOVE ISLAND UK ON HULU?

WILL LOVE ISLAND SEASON 8 BE ON HULU?

Yes! New episodes of Love Island will eventually be available to stream on Hulu in the United States. More details on an exact release date below.

WHEN WILL LOVE ISLAND SEASON 8 BE ON HULU?

No official release date has been announced, but based on recent history, we have a pretty good idea of when to expect new episodes. Season 6 of Love Island debuted in the UK on January 12, 2020, with new episodes premiering on Hulu in the U.S. on January 20, 2020. The seventh season of Love Island debuted on Hulu exactly two weeks after the season first aired in the UK.

With those dates in mind, we expect new episodes of Love Island to hit Hulu on Monday, June 20, 2022. Decider will update this story with any official confirmation.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Netflix’s ‘Troll’ Roars to Life with Chilling Teaser Trailer

Netflix is awakening the beast in the new trailer for its Norwegian film, Troll. In a first look at the upcoming Roar Uthaug release, a group of unlucky adventurers comes much closer to the titular monster than they were expecting, giving them less of a thrill and more of a fright. The teaser opens with a voiceover in Norwegian, saying “Made of earth and stones.” As Nora (Ine Marie Wilmann) and her father ride in a helicopter over the snowy Scandinavian mountains, she says, “A snowclad heart and icy bones.” Once she’s arrived at her destination, Nora stands in a giant indentation in...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

How to Watch TV: Amazon Freevee Is a Great Place to Start

TV is fantastic. Yes, there are too many streaming services. Yes, too many of them are too expensive. Yes, picking a new TV show is hard. Yes, last year’s TV sticks are slow and unresponsive. You know what? I don’t care. There has never been a better time in the history of the universe to watch TV. I’m rewatching Friends. Every Bravo show is now next-day on Peacock. So You Think You Can Dance is back. Atlanta will have two seasons this year. The Boys, Ms. Marvel, For All Mankind, and Peaky Blinders all have new seasons that just started, or are about to start. For...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: Netflix’s ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 + More

Some of our favorite shows and characters are returning with even more stories to tell this weekend, and we couldn’t be more excited. Whether you’re looking to reconnect with some familiar faces from your favorite shows, or just want something brand new, there’s an awful lot to choose from at the moment. Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are plenty more high-quality movies and shows hitting your favorite streaming platforms for you to check out. Whether you want a new movie, or new seasons of your favorite shows, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 on Netflix, Where Tommy Shelby And His Crime Family Return For A Sixth Season

Peaky Blinders returns to Netflix with six more episodes in the violent life of the Shelby family. After COVID-related production delays and the death of lead actress Helen McCrory, Peaky creator Steven Knight has said series 6 will be its last, with the action moving to feature-length film territory and perhaps even spinoffs. For now, Tommy Shelby is trying to keep it all together as the end of Prohibition brings new opportunity and the chance for more catastrophe. PEAKY BLINDERS: SEASON 6: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A distraught Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) holds a pistol to his temple and...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#1000s
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Dark Winds’

George R.R. Martin is finding new and exciting ways to never finish the final book installments of the Game of Thrones series. The author is one of several high-profile producers involved in the the much-anticipated new series Dark Winds, which centers on a spate of crimes being investigated on a Navajo Nation reservation in the early 1970s.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘The Janes’ on HBO Is a Painfully Relevant Abortion Rights Documentary

Rarely has a documentary been quite so timely as The Janes. The film, which premieres on HBO and HBO Max tonight (June 8) at 9 p.m., tells the story of a group of women who ran—and were eventually arrested for—an underground abortion network in Chicago. They used code names, safe houses, and fronts in order to secretly provide the then widely-illegal procedure to hundreds who needed it, including women who had been raped, women who might die in childbirth, and women who would have resorted to unsafe measures otherwise. The network of women, who referred to themselves as Jane, did this...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Decider.com

‘Halftime’ Review: JLo’s Netflix Documentary Captures Her Most Vulnerable Moments

Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary, Halftime—which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday night, and will release on Netflix on June 14—ostensibly captures JLo at her mid-way point: Turning 50, booked for the Super Bowl, and on the campaign trail for an Oscar. But what’s striking about this snapshot of the superstar is how much of it features Lopez almost, but not quite, getting what she wants. She doesn’t win the Oscar for Hustlers—doesn’t even get nominated, thanks to an Academy snub. The halftime show is a hit, but comes with the frustrating caveat of Lopez being forced to split...
NFL
Decider.com

Blac Chyna vs. Alysia Magen Celebrity Boxing Live Stream: How To Watch on FITE TV

It’s going down live in Miami, Florida: the celebrity boxing match returns tonight with reality star Blac Chyna vs. Alysia Magen in the main event! The card also features radio personality Headkrack vs. Kimbo Slice Jr., Cisco Rosado vs. Jennifer Lopez‘s ex-husband Ojani Noa, and Kenny Rock vs. The Real World’s Josh Colon. Former UFC champion Rashad Evans is the celebrity referee, Flava Flav is the ring announcer, and Omarosa is the celebrity commentator.
MIAMI, FL
Decider.com

‘American Idol’ at 20: Watching The Pilot Reveals How Reality TV Has Become More Sanitized and Less Satisfying

The year was 2002, and the Billboard Top 100 was graced by Nelly, Avril Lavigne, Sean Paul and (tragically) Nickleback. Those days are long gone, but I recently transported myself back to the early aughts by re-watching what was once a reality TV juggernaut: American Idol. When it first premiered two decades ago, the colossal hit promised to find us our new Britney, Justin or Aaliyah. But did it? 20 years after the very first episode aired on FOX in June, 2002, it’s clear that American Idol had some serious problems on launch; but the show that airs now might not...
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

What Time Are the Tony Awards 2022? How to Watch and Stream Online

The Tony Awards are back, baby, for the 75th annual ceremony! On June 12, Broadway’s biggest night will be live at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, celebrating some of your favorite actors and actresses. And not only will you get to see stars receiving the awards, hosts like Darren Criss, Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose will be anchoring the evening — a particular treat for the latter. “I’m coming home! I’m so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly, every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway...
ENTERTAINMENT
Decider.com

Where was ‘Jaws’ Filmed?

Jaws is a film that will truly live on forever (as will its iconic original score by John Williams). It’s hard to believe that Steven Spielberg’s Academy Award-winning classic thriller will be shortly celebrating its 47th anniversary since its initial June 20, 1975 premiere, but alas, time flies you’re reminiscing over scary sharks terrorizing innocents in New England (as the old saying definitely goes).
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘No Time to Die’ on Amazon Prime Video, Daniel Craig’s Stirring Final Go-Round as James Bond

The making and release of No Time to Die — now on Amazon Prime Video — was about as tortured as Daniel Craig’s take on the James Bond character. You likely know the story: For Craig’s fifth and final go at the franchise, Danny Boyle was originally hired to direct, only to walk away over the dreaded “creative differences,” and eventually replaced by Cary Joji Fukanaga — an upgrade! Then, quite intriguingly, Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag fame took a whack at the script. When the movie finally was finished, its release date was bumped and nudged several times by Covid-19, proving that the only thing that can overshadow the international release of a mega-sensational Bond picture is a global pandemic. That’s why seven years passed between this and predecessor Spectre, which was so-so, but far better than Quantum of Solace, which followed the quite good Casino Royale, although none of them will ever match the majesty of Skyfall. Parsing the previous sentence reveals an every-other-movie-sucks pattern among Craig-as-Bond movies, which means No Time to Die is primed to be one of the good ones, we hope. We’ll see.
MOVIES
Decider.com

How Many Episodes of ‘The Offer’ Will There Be?

Yesterday (June 9) marked the release of the ninth episode of The Offer on Paramount+, and as the story ramps up, you may be wondering how many more chances you’ll get to immerse yourself in this epic biographical drama about the making of 1972 gangster film The Godfather. This Paramount+ Original miniseries goes deep into the background of producer Albert S. Ruddy’s (Miles Teller) experience bringing the iconic film to life with Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) and Robert Evans (Matthew Goode). With Season 1 reaching its end, the show has some excitement ahead to detail how The Godfather became the fully finished, and how it became the unforgettable film it is today.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Woman Crush Wednesday: Imani Lewis Slays in ‘First Kill’

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Take a pause from the hustle and bustle of your daily life to bask in the awesomeness of a new actress we’re celebrating in today’s Woman Crush Wednesday. This week, we’re talking about an amazing young actress who has already built up an impressive filmography full of a diverse list of credits and strong performances at the young age of 23. She’s about to take on her first of what’s sure to be many memorable major leading roles, so be sure to remember her name. Without further ado, give it up for your WCW, the incredible Imani Lewis!
MOVIES
Decider.com

Will ‘Ms. Marvel’s AvengerCon Pave the Way for an IRL MCU Fan Convention?

Not to brag or anything, but I was one of the many critics invited to screen the first two episodes of Ms. Marvel weeks in advance of the Disney+ show’s debut yesterday. I was utterly enchanted by Iman Vellani’s quirky girl performance, charmed by the show’s Heartstopper-esque embrace of comic book touches, and pretty gosh darn sure Marvel was using the series to soft launch its next major marketing tool, AvengerCon. It’s not just that Ms. Marvel‘s whole first episode revolves around Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) scheming her way to the fan convention, but that Disney+ took pains to make...
COMICS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Intimacy’ On Netflix, A Spanish Drama About Four Women Railing Against Violations Of Their Privacy

One of the biggest fears in today’s connected world is that someone can get hold of personal information and use it against you, whether it’s to drain your bank account or humiliate you with intimate photos or videos. The thing is, this isn’t something that only happens to celebrities or people in power. A new series from Spain points that out, and shows victims that are fighting back instead of slinking into the darkness. INTIMACY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Scenes of waves splashing on rocks. Then we zoom in and see a woman’s body floating just off shore. “Don’t...
TV SERIES
Variety

Annecy Intl. Animation Festival Returns to the Fore

Click here to read the full article. The Annecy Intl. Animation Festival is returning to a full-fledged in-person event in 2022, expecting more than 10,000 attendees, from more than 90 countries June 13-18. “The world’s animation community will be back in Annecy — the key meeting place for the industry and artists,” says fest director Mickaël Marin, beaming. The Annecy team has striven to maintain connections and momentum within the animation community during the pandemic, through the 2020 online edition and 2021 hybrid fest, complemented by yearround masterclasses, professional meetings, seminars and dedicated trips, including recent trips to Nigeria, Israel and Brazil. The...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy