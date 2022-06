Fox News host Dan Bongino blasted President Biden and his administration for their handling of the nation's crises despite the warning signs Saturday on "Unfiltered." DAN BONGINO: The Biden administration has proven not only they lack any ability to see around corners, but they ignore the signs altogether when they're right in front of their face. We're not talking about cryptic signs here, folks. These aren't crop circles like the movie "Signs." Biden is literally being told what's going to happen, but he's either incapable or completely unwilling to respond. Again, imagine being handed your opponent's playbook and still blowing the game.

