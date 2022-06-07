ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Apple wants your iPhone to replace your credit card

By Mike Moore
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6aTf_0g34EmIk00
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has revealed plans to make it easier to use your iPhone as a payment tool with the launch of several new services at WWDC 2022.

The new additions include the long-awaited Apple Pay Later, arriving as part of iOS 16, which lets shoppers split the cost of a purchase made with their device into four equal payments over six weeks, without incurring interest or late fees.

The company has also made it easier to pay in stores using your Apple smartphone with the announcement that its Tap to Pay on iPhone service will launch later this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDkPz_0g34EmIk00
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Pay Later

"Apple Pay Later provides users in the US with a seamless and secure way to split the cost of an Apple Pay purchase," the company's official press release (opens in new tab) noted.

Built into Apple Wallet, and available both online and within apps, Apple Pay Later will be available as a payment option alongside paying in full whenever a user checks out with Apple Pay or Wallet.

The service is built on Mastercard's network, and gives users a clear view of exactly what payment amounts are expected, and on which date. Users have the option to pay early to clear a balance if wanted, with Apple saying the tool is "designed with users’ financial health in mind".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYGD9_0g34EmIk00
(Image credit: Apple)

The buy now pay later (BNPL) market has exploded in popularity in recent years as shoppers look for a more flexible way to spread payments, and Apple wants a slice of the market dominated by the likes of Klarna and Block (previously known as Square).

Reports of Apple Pay Later first emerged in July 2021 (opens in new tab), with rumors of a partnership with Goldman Sachs, which had been the company’s partner for its Apple Card credit card since 2019.

Tap to Pay on iPhone

The rollout of Tap to Pay on iPhone is also a significant show of support for small businesses everywhere, allowing thousands of them to accept payment via iPhone. Initially only available in the US, Tap to Pay on iPhone uses NFC to securely complete and process transactions, and will work on the iPhone XS and newer models.

Apple launched Tap to Pay in February 2022 as a way for more businesses to accept Apple Pay and other types of contactless payments, and recently announced a partnership with Square to build the service into the latter's POS terminals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gcWYe_0g34EmIk00

Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The 7 best iOS 16 features you should get excited for

As we await the fall release of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura and more, I'm finding myself particularly looking forward to the new version of iOS arriving. It's a bumper release this time, with many improvements to features across the operating system, on a scale arguably not seen since iOS 8.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Well done Apple: MagSafe is finally becoming useful

After over a decade of making videos about tech, my kit bag's been shrinking while my video resolutions have been climbing. Some of today's best camera phones, like the iPhone 13 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro, are shooting crisp 4K footage. By comparison, my first vlogging cam – the Canon S90 – capped out at 480p in 2009.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The best MacBook Air accessories 2022: top kit for Apple laptops

Do yourself a favor, and invest in one of the best MacBook Air accessories. While it’s true that not everyone needs the extra peripherals, many MacBook Air users will benefit significantly from adding some to their arsenal. MacBook accessories can considerably improve a user’s experience, not just in obvious...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Card#Credit Card#Iphone Xs#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple Pay Later#Mastercard
TechRadar

Android 13 update packs hidden improvments to stuff you use regularly

Google has released its third public beta for Android 13 as development for the upcoming OS cruises along. Android 13 Beta 3 (opens in new tab) is a momentous occasion as the mobile OS reaches Platform Stability, meaning all of its system behaviors and APIs are being finalized. All that remains is for Google to iron out any remaining bugs and for developers to put the finishing touches to their apps in time for launch.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

New Bluetooth version adds AirPods-like audio sharing to more headphones

We've updated this story with more details from the Bluetooth SIG about which Bluetooth version is needed to access Auracast and which devices will support it. There's a new Bluetooth variant rolling out within the next few months and you should know about it, because it'll bring significant changes to the way we share audio – some of them life-changing.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Do identity theft protection and credit monitoring work?

Protecting your identity online can be expensive but the alternative is far worse. Everyone is at risk of identity theft. But can you really protect against it? Companies offering identity theft protection and credit monitoring services suggest that you can. But how reliable are these services? Do they really deliver on their promise, or can you protect your identity from theft without signing up for expensive "identity insurance?"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
TechRadar

UK regulator zeroing in on Apple, Google duopoly over mobile platforms

Apple and Google are facing yet another antitrust probe from their old rival, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK. This time, the CMA is calling into question the amount of power the tech giants have over the mobile market. After a year-long investigation, they published their final report (opens in new tab) on the UK’s government website where it’s free for everyone to read. The report is over 350 pages long. If you prefer something more digestible, the CMA also released a shorter version (opens in new tab) that hits on all the key points.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

15-inch MacBook Air may be coming in 2023

A new report says that Apple may be working on a new 15-Inch MacBook Air for a 2023 release, as well as an unspecified 12-Inch laptop. According to analyst Mark Gurman from Bloomberg (opens in new tab), an insider confirmed that the tech giant is working on the larger MacBook Air that would be set for a release as early as Spring 2023. This would be the first time that Apple has released a MacBook Air of this size in its history.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

macOS 13 introduces a super-useful trick for Linux users

Apple has introduced an interesting change with the incoming macOS 13 Ventura in terms of better Linux support, giving fresh powers to those running a Linux distro in a virtual machine (VM) on a Mac with Apple silicon, allowing such users to run x86 software in that VM. As The...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Github is closing one of its most popular dev tools

GitHub has revealed that its free and open-source text and source code editor Atom is biting the dust. In a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the news, the company said it decided to sunset Atom on December 15, 2022, after which both the Atom repository and all other repositories will be archived.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Meta wants its Portal devices out of your home and into the office

Meta has revealed that it will no longer be selling its troubled Portal (opens in new tab) video devices to consumers, and is moving instead to focus on business customers. A report from The Information revealed that the devices, which first launched in 2018 as part of a push to widen the Facebook parent company's hardware portfolio, will now pivot to focus on enterprise use cases such as video conferencing.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

LastPass is getting an upgrade iOS users are bound to love

Password management company LastPass has announced new features coming to iOS users that should solve some major headaches. The company revealed that iOS users that have the LastPass Safari extension installed on either their iPhones or iPads will now be able to create, save, and fill in, their login credentials directly within a website or third-party app form field.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

TechRadar

39K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy