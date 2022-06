Pike County High School has hired former Dothan and Northview basketball coach Janasky Fleming to lead the Bulldog boys’ basketball team. Fleming has served as the head boys’ basketball coach for Dothan High School the past three seasons, going 36-39 during that time. Fleming also served as Northview’s head boys basketball coach from 2009 until 2019 when the old Dothan High and Northview were merged into one school. During his 14-year career with the Dothan schools his teams went a combined 149-143. He was also previously the girls varsity basketball coach at Northview, his combined career record is 238-286.

2 DAYS AGO