KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 16-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in an incident Thursday evening. According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers were dispatched just before 9:00 p.m. to the 1000 block of Interfaith Blvd for a report of a subject shot. When they arrived, they located the victim who was suffering from the gunshot wound.

2 DAYS AGO