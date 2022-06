The Miami Heat have made deep playoff runs in two of the past three seasons partly because of Jimmy Butler. Before heading to the Heat, Butler played 55 games for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2018-19 season. Given the Heat’s success with the six-time All-Star on their roster, many Sixers fans are probably wondering how well Philadelphia would have performed in recent years if the team did not let him go in the 2019 offseason.

