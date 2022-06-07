ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rail firms slam ‘hugely disappointing’ decision to axe £3bn HS2 Golborne Link

By Neil Lancefield
 5 days ago

Rail industry bodies reacted with fury after the Government scrapped a “vital” planned £3 billion connection between HS2 and the West Coast Main Line.

The decision to axe the 13-mile Golborne Link in Greater Manchester will lead to a “bottleneck”, according to a joint statement from the Railway Industry Association, Rail Freight Group and High Speed Rail Group.

The link will be removed from the HS2 Phase 2b Bill despite it being included in the Integrated Rail Plan for transforming the rail network in the North and the Midlands.

Without this connection, a bottleneck will be created north of Crewe

Railway industry bodies

It would have left the high-speed line between Crewe and Manchester and cut through Trafford to join the West Coast Main Line to the south of Wigan.

HS2 minister Andrew Stephenson said the Government will explore alternatives for how HS2 trains will reach Scotland.

He announced the decision on Monday night, just 30 minutes before the outcome of the confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s leadership of the Conservate Party was revealed.

In their joint statement, the three railway industry bodies said: “It is hugely disappointing to discover that, on a day when much political attention was focused elsewhere, the Government confirmed that the Golborne Link is to be removed from the HS2 project.

“Only six months ago, the Golborne Link was included in the Integrated Rail Plan, as well as the HS2 Phase 2b Bill.

“The link has been provided for in the budget for HS2 and is needed to allow adequate capacity on the national rail network to fulfil its vital function of handling the nation’s longer distance movements of both passengers and freight.

“Without this connection, a bottleneck will be created north of Crewe on the West Coast Main Line, which in turn will negatively impact outcomes for passengers, decarbonisation and levelling up.”

The trio warned of “heightened uncertainty” for rail businesses working on HS2 and communities living near the planned line.

They went on: “Given the Government has now decided that it does not wish to proceed with the Golborne Link, it is absolutely essential it confirms as quickly as possible how ministers intend to protect the benefits of HS2 investment, and does so without delay.

“Such an important, strategic question of how HS2 services connect into Scotland cannot be left open or uncertain.”

Construction on the Golborne Link was due to start in the early 2030s, with the connection expected to open towards the end of that decade or in the early 2040s.

Mr Stephenson said: “HS2 is a once-in-a-lifetime project that will transform travel across the entire UK as we know it and serve millions of people for hundreds of years to come and it’s absolutely vital that we get this right from the outset.

“Removing this link is about ensuring that we’ve left no stone unturned when it comes to working with our Scottish counterparts to find a solution that will best serve the great people of Scotland.”

Plans for the Golborne Link faced fierce criticism from MPs, councillors and local residents.

The Government-commissioned Union Connectivity Review, published in November 2021, said “emerging evidence” suggested an alternative connection between HS2 and the West Coast Main Line “could offer more benefits” and “reduce journey times by two to three minutes”.

The Independent

#High Speed Rail#Golborne#Rail Freight#Crewe Railway#Trafford#Wigan#The Conservate Party
The Independent

Bleak, hidden and uninviting: It’s time to improve women’s prayer spaces in UK mosques

I could count the number of times that I’ve prayed in a mosque on both hands. I could count the number of times I’ve prayed in a mosque in the UK on just one finger. The city I grew up in has had a mosque for as long as I can remember, and in recent years it has more than doubled in size. But if you were to ask me about this worship space I’m supposed to call mine, the truth is I couldn’t tell you anything about it. I imagine the carpet in the men’s area is soft, and...
RELIGION
The Independent

Gareth Southgate: Manchester United players have a lot to do to get back in England squad

Gareth Southgate has warned the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford that they have “a lot to do” if they are to get into England’s World Cup squad.The Three Lions are now five months away from heading to Qatar, with September’s two Nations League fixtures all that remain after facing Hungary in Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening.Harry Maguire is the only United player involved in the England set-up this month, with Luke Shaw unavailable as he regains fitness at a time when Rashford and Sancho missed out through poor form.Southgate last month said the pair still have time to work...
SOCCER
Reuters

Britain urges EU to change post-Brexit trade rules with N.Ireland

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss told the European Union's Maros Sefcovic on Monday the bloc must be willing to change post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, repeating that London wanted a "negotiated solution". "Spoke to (European Commission) Vice President Maros Sefcovic to discuss the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Recession fears grow as UK economy shrinks 0.3% in April amid spiralling living costs

The UK headed closer to a recession as the economy shrank unexpectedly in April amid spiralling prices for essential goods, rising interest rates and record fuel costs.Experts said the data was now catching up with the “cocktail of challenges” that the UK faces, with the potential for further problems as trade relations with the EU deteriorate.Official figures showed gross domestic product (GDP) - a measure of the total goods and services produces - fell 0.3 per cent in April, following a 0.1 per cent contraction in March and zero growth in February.April saw domestic energy bills jump by 54 per...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Free Speech Bill amendments to crack down on ‘foreign’ influence on universities

The Government has said “foreign actors” will not be able to have “undue influence” over UK universities, in amendments to its Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill.The tabled amendments call for UK higher education institutions to report any financial arrangements they have with individuals or organisations overseas “to ensure that UK values cannot be compromised”.Universities and student societies will also have to share details of overseas funding from specified countries, and would face fines or other sanctions over perceived risks to freedom of speech or academic freedom because of their funding routes.The proposed threshold for reporting is £75,000, and will...
EDUCATION
