ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England fans in Germany arrested for Nazi salutes despite Southgate plea

By Ryan Hooper
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MsU0J_0g34Dqcd00

England football fans in Munich have been arrested for making Nazi salutes and for damaging a hotel room ahead of the Nations League tie with Germany on Tuesday evening, local police said.

Eight England fans were arrested on Monday, largely in the downtown area of Munich, despite insisting they were determined to repair their damaged reputation, particularly in light of the unsavoury scenes at Wembley during the Euro 2020 final.

Three of them were arrested for making Nazi salutes while police said another fan caused an estimated 2,000 euro (£1,700) damage after he let off a flare inside his hotel room.

Four others were arrested for incidents including insulting police officers and urinating in the street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KTMmG_0g34Dqcd00

Many of the troublemakers were dealt with by being ordered to pay a security deposit of around 200 euro (£170)  – the local equivalent of an on-the-spot fine – while two who were unable to pay the money were brought before a district judge.

Some bars in the city closed early on Monday after becoming overwhelmed by the number of customers as large groups of fans wearing England replica shirts and carrying flags sang in the warm German sunshine.

Other pubs did not open at all on Tuesday after reports of incidents getting out of hand among some supporters.

Police were called to one “brawl” on Monday, reported to have involved 30 to 50 England fans, but said it had dispersed by the time armed officers arrived on the scene.

There are fears of further clashes later on Tuesday after some England fans bought tickets in the German-supporting section of the Allianz Arena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uo9TQ_0g34Dqcd00

A Munich police spokesman told the PA news agency that police would only be able to stop England fans going in the “home” end if there was an expectation they may cause trouble.

He said that 700 police officers had been deployed to deal with the influx of England fans to the city since Saturday, considerably more than would be working for a Bayern Munich football match.

It comes after a plea from England manager Gareth Southgate for fans to behave.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Joe Root and Ollie Pope help England turn tables on New Zealand in second Test

Ollie Pope repaid England’s show of faith and Joe Root continued his golden run of form as their twin centuries turned the tables on New Zealand in the second LV= Insurance Test.Responding to the tourists’ formidable first-innings score of 553, England gave them a taste of their own medicine with a fluent, flowing batting display that carried them to 473 for five on a box-office third day at Trent Bridge.England motored along at a fierce rate, scoring 383 in 88 overs, trailing by 80 but accelerating things enough to leave all results on the table.Four years after his fast-track debut...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hopes for Premier League help to aid World Cup preparations

Gareth Southgate hopes the Premier League keeps England’s World Cup preparations in mind when deciding next season’s fixtures.ESPN recently reported that the Football Association has submitted a formal request to the league requesting that no match between the so-called big six takes place on the weekend of November 12/13.England are scheduled to fly to Qatar on November 15 ahead of their opening match against Iran on November 21, before completing Group B against the United States and neighbours Wales.The Premier League reveal their fixture schedule for the 2022/23 season on Thursday and Three Lions boss Southgate hopes they have considered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gareth Southgate: Manchester United players have a lot to do to get back in England squad

Gareth Southgate has warned the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford that they have “a lot to do” if they are to get into England’s World Cup squad.The Three Lions are now five months away from heading to Qatar, with September’s two Nations League fixtures all that remain after facing Hungary in Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening.Harry Maguire is the only United player involved in the England set-up this month, with Luke Shaw unavailable as he regains fitness at a time when Rashford and Sancho missed out through poor form.Southgate last month said the pair still have time to work...
SOCCER
The Independent

Youri Tielemans remaining tight-lipped over Leicester future

Youri Tielemans remains relaxed over his future amid speculation that he could leave Leicester for Premier League rivals Arsenal.The Belgium midfielder has one year left on his Leicester contract but has been strongly linked to the Gunners, with boss Mikel Arteta keen to strengthen his squad this summer.Tielemans told Belgian publication Het Belang van Limburg in March that he was happy at Leicester before adding he would “study my options in the summer and make a decision”.He scored for Belgium in their 1-1 Nations League draw with Wales on Saturday and was asked about his future after the game.Asked if...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
The Independent

old - Liverpool agree club-record deal for Benfica forward Darwin Nunez

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Benfica to sign forward Darwin Nunez for a potential club record fee, the Portuguese side have announced.The 22-year-old Uruguay international will cost the Reds an initial £64million, with add-ons taking the potential final price to £85.5million.That would eclipse the £75million the Merseyside club paid for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.Liverpool will look to finalise what is understood to be a six-year contract with Nunez, whose arrival could clear the way for Sadio Mane to leave Anfield.A statement from Benfica released in the early hours of Monday morning said the club had “reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the sale of all rights to the player Darwin Nunez, for the amount of 75 million euros”.It added that the “total amount of the sale could reach the amount of 100 million euros”. Read More Two British fighters sentenced to death by Russian separatists - live
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Phil Bennett: Tributes pour in after ‘Welsh rugby legend’ dies at age of 73

Tributes have poured in to “a Welsh rugby legend in every sense” after former British and Irish Lions fly-half Phil Bennett died after a long illness at the age of 73.Bennett, affectionately known as ‘Benny’, played 413 times for Llanelli RFC from making his debut as an 18-year-old to his final appearance in 1981, captaining the side for six years of his 15-year spell.Regarded as one of Wales’ greatest ever players, he won 29 caps for his country between 1969 and 1978, winning two Five Nations Grand Slams and three Triple Crowns.“Such sad news from Llanelli this evening with the...
WORLD
The Independent

On This Day in 2013: David Warner handed ban after altercation with Joe Root

David Warner received a suspension by Cricket Australia on this day in 2013 for his part in an altercation with England rival Joe Root.The opening batter was given a £7,000 fine and essentially handed a one-month ban for an incident at the Walkabout Bar in Birmingham.Warner and Root’s clash occurred in the early hours of June 9, the day after England had got the better of Australia in an ICC Champions Trophy match.A one-sided Group A fixture at Edgbaston went the way of tournament hosts England and with the Ashes on the horizon later in the summer, tempers boiled over...
SPORTS
The Independent

Brennan Johnson not feeling any pressure despite future of Welsh football tag

Brennan Johnson says he feels no pressure after being described by Wales manager Robert Page as the “future of Welsh football”.Page bestowed the tag on the 21-year-old Nottingham Forest forward before he scored his first international goal in Saturday’s 1-1 Nations League draw against Belgium.Johnson has yet to establish himself as a regular starter in Page’s World Cup-bound team.But, after a 19-goal season that helped hometown club Forest into the Premier League and breaking his Wales scoring duck, Johnson’s star is in the ascendancy ahead of the Qatar finals this November.Asked about the label that Page put on him last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Bayern Munich#Security Deposit#Uk#Nazi#The Nations League#Wembley
The Independent

England’s goal-shy forwards not lacking in belief, says Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen insists England’s forwards are confident they can weigh in with enough goals to take the pressure off captain Harry Kane.The Three Lions have scored just once in their three Nations League group games this month – a late Kane penalty in the 1-1 draw away to Germany last week.That was the 50th senior England goal of Kane’s career, while the rest of the current squad does not have that total combined.Raheem Sterling, who has guilty of missing a sitter in Saturday’s 0-0 stalemate with Italy at Molinuex, is next up with 19 goals, with Bowen yet to get...
SPORTS
The Independent

England left with little room for manoeuvre by packed schedule that shows no signs of letting up

Good news for those of you worried you might miss football over the summer. It’ll be back before you know it. The final whistle will blow on the last of England’s four summer games against Hungary at Molineux on Tuesday evening, bringing 2021-22 to an end, only for the 2022-23 Premier League fixtures to be published on Thursday morning. It will undoubtedly be a long, lost and lonely 36 hours or so in the liminal space between one apparently interminable campaign and another, but somehow I think we’ll cope.A season that began with some of Gareth Southgate’s players still on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Michael Obafemi revels in eye-catching first Ireland start

Michael Obafemi joked he turned from Son Heung-min into Harry Kane as he marked his first Republic of Ireland start with a glittering display.The 21-year-old Swansea striker, who had to wait 42 months after his first senior cap for his second, made a goal for Troy Parrott before smashing home a 30-yard strike himself in a 3-0 Nations League win in Dublin on Saturday evening to announce himself in style.Speaking to reporters afterwards, it was suggested he and Parrott had struck up a relationship akin to the one enjoyed by the latter’s club-mates Son and Kane, with the former Southampton...
FIFA
The Independent

Ireland’s start to Nations League ‘wasn’t good enough’, admits Jayson Molumby

Jayson Molumby has admitted the Republic of Ireland were simply not good enough in their opening two Nations League fixtures after helping them burst into life in their third.The 22-year-old West Brom midfielder was a frustrated by-stander as Ireland slipped to 1-0 defeats in Armenia and then at home to Ukraine last week.However, he was at the centre of their rousing 3-0 victory over Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening when they turned in arguably their best performance of the Stephen Kenny era to date to cruise past Steve Clarke’s men.Molumby said: “We know, we’re not stupid, it...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Football’s law-makers urged to introduce temporary concussion substitutions

An open letter calling for the introduction of temporary concussion substitutions has been written to the International Football Association Board as key figures insisted the current protocols were not working.Members of IFAB will meet in Doha on Monday for its 136th annual general meeting and concussion substitutes will be among a number of topics on the agenda.In December 2020 IFAB invited competitions to take part in a trial of permanent concussion substitutions, which the Premier League agreed to months later.While it was viewed as a step forward in the sport’s battle against neurogenerative disease, the option to temporarily replace players...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne determined not to let level drop despite burnout fears

Kevin De Bruyne has promised to maintain his high standards at Manchester City next season, despite his workload being increased by a winter World Cup.The 30-year-old midfielder could potentially play close to 80 games next season if Belgium and City were to go all the way in every competition.De Bruyne criticised the Nations League last week, saying four matches in 10 days at the end of a long season was “asking for trouble” and that he had not had a holiday “for eight or nine years”.Wales captain Gareth Bale referenced De Bruyne’s potential 79-game season next term in saying that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

British teen achieves dream with victory in international freerunning contest

A teenager from Dorchester has seen his “dream come true” by claiming victory in an international freerunning contest.Travis Verkaik, 19, narrowly beat fellow Briton Ed Scott in the Red Bull Art of Motion competition, which took place in the Greek town of Astypalea.Scott, 24, has been the runner-up for three years in a row, but his title dreams were punctured by a poor showing in the second event.Verkaik, who scored 15 points to Scott’s 14, said that coming top in the contest was “unbelievable”.“I used to watch Red Bull Art of Motion when I was only 11 years old with...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

693K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy