Supernanny Jo Frost praises Kate Middleton for handling Prince Louis’ platinum jubilee antics

Supernanny Jo Frost has endorsed the Duchess of Cambridge’s parenting skills after Prince Louis was seen pulling faces and sticking his tongue out at his mother during the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

Four-year-old Louis joined his parents and siblings, Prince George , eight, and Princess Charlotte , seven, in the royal box on Sunday afternoon to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

After entertaining audiences at Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony by screaming on the balcony of Buckingham Palace while stood next to the Queen , Louis resumed his playful antics at the pageant.

Cameras captured the young prince dancing in his seat , cheering on the performers and waving his arms in the air.

At one point, he was seen pulling faces at the Duchess of Cambridge and placing his hand over her mouth when she tried to speak to him.

The video footage quickly went viral, with many social media users comparing Louis to fictional TV character Boss Baby.

Parenting expert Frost has weighed in on the clip and said that she “loved” how Kate Middleton handled Louis’ behaviour.

Under a video of Louis shaking his finger and ignoring Kate’s instruction, shared by Hello! Magazine , Frost commented: “Love how mum is addressing in public prince Louis needing to listen up and do as his told.”

Frost’s comment has received almost 1,000 likes, with many users commending Kate’s parenting and how Louis handled the fanfare of the jubilee weekend.

One Instagram user wrote: “Yep, she [Kate] is one tough loving, badass momma and he WILL be loved up and corralled into the required behaviour. Very lucky, loved up children.”

“He did so well under the circumstances and she handled it brilliantly,” another said.

“This child has probably had little sleep, lots of excitement and very busy mommy and daddy. He is actually acted as one would expect a typically developing four-year-old to behave under those circumstances,” a third person wrote.