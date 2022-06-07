ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Supernanny Jo Frost praises Kate Middleton for handling Prince Louis’ platinum jubilee antics

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ugNI_0g34Do6P00

Supernanny Jo Frost has endorsed the Duchess of Cambridge’s parenting skills after Prince Louis was seen pulling faces and sticking his tongue out at his mother during the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

Four-year-old Louis joined his parents and siblings, Prince George , eight, and Princess Charlotte , seven, in the royal box on Sunday afternoon to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

After entertaining audiences at Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony by screaming on the balcony of Buckingham Palace while stood next to the Queen , Louis resumed his playful antics at the pageant.

Cameras captured the young prince dancing in his seat , cheering on the performers and waving his arms in the air.

At one point, he was seen pulling faces at the Duchess of Cambridge and placing his hand over her mouth when she tried to speak to him.

The video footage quickly went viral, with many social media users comparing Louis to fictional TV character Boss Baby.

Parenting expert Frost has weighed in on the clip and said that she “loved” how Kate Middleton handled Louis’ behaviour.

Under a video of Louis shaking his finger and ignoring Kate’s instruction, shared by Hello! Magazine , Frost commented: “Love how mum is addressing in public prince Louis needing to listen up and do as his told.”

Frost’s comment has received almost 1,000 likes, with many users commending Kate’s parenting and how Louis handled the fanfare of the jubilee weekend.

One Instagram user wrote: “Yep, she [Kate] is one tough loving, badass momma and he WILL be loved up and corralled into the required behaviour. Very lucky, loved up children.”

“He did so well under the circumstances and she handled it brilliantly,” another said.

“This child has probably had little sleep, lots of excitement and very busy mommy and daddy. He is actually acted as one would expect a typically developing four-year-old to behave under those circumstances,” a third person wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth was impressed by Kate Middleton’s adoration for Prince William despite royal status: author

Queen Elizabeth has always been in full support of Prince William and Kate Middleton as the future of the British monarchy. The claim was made by royal expert Andrew Morton, who has written a new book about the reigning monarch titled "The Queen." The bestselling author, known for being Princess Diana’s biographer, has previously written books on other members of the British royal family, including Meghan Markle and Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Kate Middleton Did Not Want See Prince Harry's Wife At Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee? Duchess Was Reportedly Told To Stay Out Of Sight

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry created a buzz recently when they returned to British soil together again for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Though they spent most of their visit out of the public eye, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Trooping the Colour and watched with other royal family members from the Major General’s office.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Frost
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Did Prince William's Wife Finally Meet Lilibet? Cambridge Couple Reportedly Rejected Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Invitation

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have maintained a close relationship since the former joined the royal family in 2011 after tying the knot with Prince William. However, things have reportedly changed when former Suits actress Meghan Markle came into the picture. Reports have it that Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle poses with baby daughter Lili at her first birthday party

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her baby daughter Lili at home in Windsor at the little girl's intimate first birthday party. Prince Harry and Meghan's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, shared the black-and-white group photo on Instagram which also featured his wife and daughters. "It was such...
WORLD
Page Six

Is this Lilibet’s birthday cake? Harry, Meghan’s wedding baker shares photos

Fans think they’ve tracked down the cake from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday Saturday. Claire Ptak, who baked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding cake in May 2018, posted an Instagram photo Sunday of a pink-frosted dessert, captioned with a white heart emoji. The cake was covered in peonies, which are notably Markle’s favorite flower. While Ptak’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to ask whether the treat was for Lili, the baker, 43, has yet to respond. Ptak set tongues wagging again Monday when she showed another cake with a similar design. “Frilly,” she captioned the snap. “👀 Fri-lili?!”...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Heartbreak: Camilla Parker-Bowles Husband To Have A Chaotic Tour Just Like Kate Middleton And Prince William's Trip In March? Queen Elizabeth's Son Demanded To Do This

Prince Charles is currently on his three-day Canada tour today, alongside his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are representing Queen Elizabeth in her Platinum Jubilee year to commemorate her 70 years of reign in the United Kingdom. Most, if not all, are aware that Canada remains...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#Uk
epicstream.com

George Clooney Shock: Amal Alamuddin Underwent Total Makeover To Avoid $500 Million Divorce? Julia Roberts Reveals Reunion Movie With Gravity Actor Is 'Going To Be Terrible'

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin have been keeping details of their marriage under wraps. Amid their successful careers, the couple has been plagued with numerous controversies, including an alleged impending divorce. Distance has been cited as one of the primary reasons why George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are rumored to...
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Shock: Prince George May Never Be King, Monarchy Could Allegedly Be Abolished After Prince Charles, Duke Of Cambridge

Kate Middleton and Prince William have already informed their eldest son, Prince George, about his future role in the monarchy. However, some believed that he might not see that day coming because the future of the British monarchy is uncertain. Kate Middleton And Prince William's Son Prince George And His...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The one way Prince William always trumps wife Kate Middleton

One look at the myriad photos of the Duchess of Cambridge playing sport and you can tell she's competitive, but did you know that Prince William is reportedly better than her at running?. Both Duchess Kate and William are keen runners, but fellow royal sports enthusiast Mike Tindall revealed that...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Prince Charles gets uncontrollable fit of laughter - and Prince William and Camilla's reaction is hilarious

The royal family united on Sunday to attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in honour of the Queen's 70 years of the throne. The incredible event featured many acts, but as the final part of the pageant, which featured carnival floats, appeared in front of the royal box, Prince Charles couldn't help but laugh uncontrollably - and it was all captured on video.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Duke of Cambridge Allegedly Disliked Meghan Markle’s Political Views? Future King Reportedly Argued With Prince Harry Over His Concerns About The Duchess

Prince William and Meghan Markle never had the opportunity to be close to each other. After all, the Duke of Cambridge already had some reservations about the Duchess of Sussex even before her wedding to Prince Harry. In fact, Prince William never shied away from telling his younger brother how...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Prince Louis’s Faces Stole the Show Yesterday—Today It Was Prince Harry’s

Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee weekend kicked off with the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony (AKA her birthday #2), where the royal family gathered together on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to the crowds and watch the festivities, and where Prince Louis, 4, stole the show with his meme-worthy facial expressions during a special flypast by the Royal Air Force. But while we're still giggling at the young prince's comical faces, it seems that a new royal is grabbing our attention today with his expressions: Prince Harry.
WORLD
Page Six

Kate Middleton takes break from Louis’ antics to comfort niece Mia at Jubilee

Kate Middleton sweetly showed off her aunt skills while watching the Platinum Jubilee Pageant parade on Sunday. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, may have been seated next to her son Prince Louis, for the majority of the event, but Zara Tindall’s daughter Mia briefly took the 4-year-old’s seat when he moved. Sitting between Middleton and Princess Charlotte, the 8-year-old appeared tired. She leaned on her aunt’s shoulder before putting her head down. Middleton spoke to her niece before adjusting Mia’s headband and stroking her arm comfortingly. Charlotte, for her part, rubbed her cousin’s back. Mia later experienced a change of heart, adorably rocking out to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

693K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy