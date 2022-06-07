ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apple announces software update with ability to edit and unsend iMessages

By Holly Patrick
 5 days ago

Apple has announced a new update to its iOS software which will give users the ability to edit and unsend iMessages.

The tech giant revealed its take on the feature, which has been used for some time on apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram messages and Facebook messenger.

A 'Buy now, pay later' feature, 'Pay Later', was also announced, competing with the likes of Klarna and Clearpay. The feature allows users in the US to split the cost of payments made using Apple Pay.

