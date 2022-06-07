ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFL reporter suggests latest Deshaun Watson allegations bring Commissioner Exempt list into play

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3Fpb_0g34DYvf00

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is now facing a 24th civil suit accusing him of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior during a massage. Already facing a possible suspension, the newest allegation could have another impact on Watson.

The Browns traded three first-round picks for Watson knowing he had 22 civil suits against him alleging misconduct and sexual assault. Despite the claims and the anticipation of a lengthy suspension by the NFL, Cleveland signed off on a blockbuster deal to acquire the star quarterback.

Cleveland signed Jacoby Brissett to prepare for Watson being sidelined for multiple games. When the NFL made it clear Watson wouldn’t land on the Commissioner Exempt List, it gave the Browns enough confidence to feel like Watson would be available this season.

However, the dynamic might now be changing. The latest accusation made against Watson went public on Monday, coming a week after some of his accusers spoke to HBO Sports regarding their experiences. While the NFL wouldn’t comment on the latest allegation , one top league insider raised the possibility of commissioner Roger Goodell taking a new approach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWOaV_0g34DYvf00
Also Read:
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson reportedly could face new accusers, allegations

During an interview on The Rich Eisen Show , Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk explained why the Commissioner’s Exempt List could again become an option for the NFL.

Related: NFL insider believes one-year ban possible for Deshaun Watson

“I know they’ve taken paid leave off the table. I think, based on everything that has happened in the last week, it may be time to put paid leave back on the table. At least as something to consider while Roger Goodell figures out what to do…Yeah, the exempt list. Doesn’t play until these cases are resolved and then a decision is made on discipline.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Deshaun Watson

The NFL uses the Commissioner’s Exempt list as a form of paid leave while it is investigating a player for violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. It wasn’t used in 2021 because Watson voluntarily agreed to sit out the 2021 season while the Houston Texans attempted to trade him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zuEg6_0g34DYvf00 Also Read:
NFL predictions 2022: Projections for 2022 NFL season

As Florio noted, the latest allegations made against Watson could at least raise the possibility of Watson receiving paid leave this summer.

Why the NFL could revisit Commissioner’s Exempt list for Deshaun Watson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kt4M9_0g34DYvf00
PHIL MASTURZO / USA TODAY NETWORK

When the NFL decided Watson wouldn’t be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list, it came deep into the league’s investigation process after Watson already sat out the 2021 season. However, there is an important caveat now in play.

Following the latest accusation against Watson, attorney Rusty Hardin responded by saying the newest victim to come forward was not previously on their radar. This also likely suggests this is an accusation both the NFL and Browns’ officials weren’t aware of until recently.

“We are unable to respond to the new lawsuit at this time. Our legal team has not had time to investigate this new filing and had not heard her name until today. Deshaun continues to deny he did anything inappropriate with any of the plaintiffs.”

Rusty Hardin, Deshaun Watson’s lead attorney, on 24th allegation of sexual misconduct (H/T Pro Football Talk)

As Pro Football Talk previously reported, Watson’s $230 million guaranteed contract with the Browns contains important language. It states that the organization can’t void his guaranteed money based on an NFL suspension tied to the accusations both parties knew about when the deal was signed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CNpjt_0g34DYvf00 Also Read:
NFL executives rip Cleveland Browns for Deshaun Watson contract

All of this means that Goodell could at least consider using the Commissioner’s Exempt list. It would prevent Watson from attending training camp, keeping Browns’ coaches and players from having to answer questions with him in attendance. It could also buy the league more time to see if more accusers come forward, speaking to any alleged victims if they want to talk to league investigators.

While it’s still possible Watson receives a lengthy suspension within the next month, the latest developments suggest a resolution is further away than anticipated.

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
FanSided

$100 million for Payton from Miami Dolphins doesn’t make McDaniel safe

There is a new report that is saying the Miami Dolphins offered $100 million to Sean Payton which might imply Mike McDaniel’s future isn’t secure. The Sun-Sentinels Dave Hyde wrote an article saying that Stephen Ross offered Sean Payton $100 million to coach the Dolphins. We need to break that down a little bit and try to understand what that might mean for the future of Mike McDaniel if it means anything at all.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Texas Football
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly On Track To Return To Denver

The Denver Broncos allowed Peyton Manning to continue his football career. No one gave him a chance after he needed spinal fusion surgery to continue playing the game. In return, the Pro Football Hall of Famer responded to the team’s trust by adding another Super Bowl to their collection.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Joey Logano
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Patriots Release Former Michigan Standout

Tom Brady's status as both a Michigan Wolverines and New England Patriots player means the two organizations are forever linked. But one former Michigan standout won't get a chance to become the next great Wolverine-turned-Patriot. On Friday, the Patriots announced that they have signed veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino to a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Hbo Sports#Pro Football Talk
thecomeback.com

Ryan Leaf has advice to Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is an NFL quarterback who no one seems to want right now. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf knows that feeling. Leaf was the No. 2 pick in the 1998 NFL Draft and is largely considered one of the biggest busts in league history. After bombing out of the league after four seasons he retired. He’s come a long way since struggling with legal and drug issues and now he serves as a college football analyst.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Waive Veteran Linebacker

On Friday, the New York Giants waived linebacker T.J. Brunson. He was selected by the G-Men in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Brunson, a former standout at South Carolina, appeared in five games for the Giants during the 2020 season. He recorded just three tackles. The Giants'...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jaguars Defensive End Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Jordan Smith has reportedly suffered a serious knee injury that will require season-ending surgery, per team insider Mia O'Brien. Smith went down during OTAs earlier this week and was forced the leave the practice field. Smith was heading into his second NFL season with the Jags...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Report: Browns And Panthers Having Trade Talks About Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly having trade talks with the Carolina Panthers for Baker Mayfield. This is not a new headline, for months we have been hearing of the Panthers’ potential interest in Mayfield. The fact is the Panthers have Sam Darnold who is in the same draft class...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

60K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy