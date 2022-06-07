Report: Deebo Samuel Expected to Attend 49ers Mandatory Minicamp

The decision comes after the All-Pro requested a trade in April.

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to attend the start of the team’s mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport .

Samuel’s decision to be present for minicamp comes after he missed voluntary organized team activities following a trade request made in April . The 2021 first-team All-Pro was reportedly unhappy with the way he was used in the offense last year, and he’s struggled to make headway in contract-extension negotiations with the 49ers.

Last week, 49ers general manager John Lynch made clear that the organization still had no plans to move on from Samuel before the start of the 2022 season and that the team was wholly committed to having him on the roster this fall.

“We haven’t traded him, and I’d be a fool to trade him, so yes, Deebo will be part of the 49ers this season,” Lynch said on Wednesday, per Adam Schefter .

In attending mandatory minicamp, Samuel will be exempt from any possible fines the franchise could hand him.

Samuel, 26, is heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract after having a breakout season with the 49ers in 2021. Not only did he catch 77 passes for 1,405 yards, but he also rushed for 365 yards on 59 carries. He finished the year with 14 total touchdowns and was named first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

