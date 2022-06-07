ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Report: Deebo Samuel Expected to Attend 49ers Mandatory Minicamp

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0fUU_0g34DLhS00

The decision comes after the All-Pro requested a trade in April.

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to attend the start of the team’s mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport .

Samuel’s decision to be present for minicamp comes after he missed voluntary organized team activities following a trade request made in April . The 2021 first-team All-Pro was reportedly unhappy with the way he was used in the offense last year, and he’s struggled to make headway in contract-extension negotiations with the 49ers.

Last week, 49ers general manager John Lynch made clear that the organization still had no plans to move on from Samuel before the start of the 2022 season and that the team was wholly committed to having him on the roster this fall.

“We haven’t traded him, and I’d be a fool to trade him, so yes, Deebo will be part of the 49ers this season,” Lynch said on Wednesday, per Adam Schefter .

In attending mandatory minicamp, Samuel will be exempt from any possible fines the franchise could hand him.

Samuel, 26, is heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract after having a breakout season with the 49ers in 2021. Not only did he catch 77 passes for 1,405 yards, but he also rushed for 365 yards on 59 carries. He finished the year with 14 total touchdowns and was named first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

More NFL Coverage:

The Fantasy Case Against Cooper Kupp
Tony Romo Reacts to Marion Barber’s Death on Twitter
Report: 49ers Excuse Garoppolo’s Absence From Minicamp
All 49ers: Trey Lance is "Making it Tough" on 49ers' Defense Says DeMeco Ryans

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Demeco Ryans
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

74K+
Followers
34K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy