On This Date: George Strait Plays AT&T Stadium To A Crowd Of Nearly 105,000 In 2014

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Cowboy rides away…

Except he kind of didn’t.

On this date in 2014, the King of Country Music, the great George Strait capped off his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. George and his legendary Ace in the Hole Band performed all the classics in front of a whopping 104,793 fans.

Featuring guest performances from Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Alan Jackson, Kenny Chesney, Martina McBride, Jason Aldean, Faith Hill and more, it was the largest attendance at a single-show concert in United States history*, the largest “indoor” concert in U.S. history (they have a retractable roof), and it was also highest grossing single-show country concert at a whopping $18,194,374.

*The Grateful Dead sold 102,000 tickets at Raceway Park in Englishtown, New Jersey, back in 1977, however some estimates have that crowd at over 125,000.

In light of the farewell tour, George was named CMA Entertainer of the Year, as well as ACM Entertainer of the Year.

And while this technically was George Strait’s final tour, he still performs quite regularly, with various stadium shows around the country this year, as well as his frequent Strait To Vegas residency shows.

Here’s some of the highlights:

“How ‘Bout Them Cowgirls” & “Run” featuring Miranda Lambert

“Amarillo By Morning” featuring Alan Jackson

“Ocean Front Property” featuring Kenny Chesney

“All My Exes Live In Texas” featuring all the guests