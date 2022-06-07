Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Team Up for London Comedy Show

Click here to read the full article.

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle , who were both attacked on stage during separate events in recent months, are teaming up for a joint comedy special in London later this year.

The stand-up show is set for Saturday, Sept. 3, at the 02 Arena in London. Presale tickets go live on June 9 at 10:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 a.m. PT, which fans can access by registering on Live Nation’s website. The general onsale begins June 10 at 10:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 a.m. PT.

Live Nation called the event a “night of world-class comedy” when announcing the show on Twitter.

Rock and Chappelle were both the victims of two highly publicized on-stage attacks earlier this year, with Rock getting slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars and Chappelle getting tackled at the Hollywood Bowl. The two comedians previously joined forces for a secret stand-up set at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles in early May, just days after Chappelle’s attack. Chappelle was an unnamed performer on the night’s lineup, and he brought out Rock during his set to joke about their incidents.

In the aftermath of the comedians’ attacks, Smith was banned from the Oscars for 10 years. After snubbing Rock during his Oscars acceptance speech, Smith later apologized to him via a written statement.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

In Chappelle’s case, Isaiah Lee, the man accused of tackling him during his comedy set at the Netflix Is a Joke festival, has pleaded not guilty to four charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, unlawfully crossing from a spectator area on to a stage at a theatrical event, and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.