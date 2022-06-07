ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Team Up for London Comedy Show

By Jordan Moreau
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jr2ag_0g34BWEd00

Click here to read the full article.

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle , who were both attacked on stage during separate events in recent months, are teaming up for a joint comedy special in London later this year.

The stand-up show is set for Saturday, Sept. 3, at the 02 Arena in London. Presale tickets go live on June 9 at 10:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 a.m. PT, which fans can access by registering on Live Nation’s website. The general onsale begins June 10 at 10:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 a.m. PT.

Live Nation called the event a “night of world-class comedy” when announcing the show on Twitter.

Rock and Chappelle were both the victims of two highly publicized on-stage attacks earlier this year, with Rock getting slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars and Chappelle getting tackled at the Hollywood Bowl. The two comedians previously joined forces for a secret stand-up set at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles in early May, just days after Chappelle’s attack. Chappelle was an unnamed performer on the night’s lineup, and he brought out Rock during his set to joke about their incidents.

In the aftermath of the comedians’ attacks, Smith was banned from the Oscars for 10 years. After snubbing Rock during his Oscars acceptance speech, Smith later apologized to him via a written statement.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

In Chappelle’s case, Isaiah Lee, the man accused of tackling him during his comedy set at the Netflix Is a Joke festival, has pleaded not guilty to four charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, unlawfully crossing from a spectator area on to a stage at a theatrical event, and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Justin Bieber Explains Rare Virus That Has Paralyzed Half of His Face, Causing Tour Postponement

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Friday to explain the “pretty serious virus” that has paralyzed half of his face and caused the cancelation of shows in Toronto and D.C. earlier this week. In a two-and-a-half-minute post, he explained and demonstrated that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that affects nerves in the face and can cause facial paralysis. As if to prove that he is genuinely ill, he shows quite clearly in the video: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Eddie Benjamin Talks ‘Weatherman’ Single, Touring With (and Being Mentored by) Justin Bieber

Click here to read the full article. Eddie Benjamin insists that his first word was “guitar.” “I know that sounds really stupid, but even before I played music [my parents] told me that was my first word,” the 20-year-old multi-instrumentalist tells Variety from his tour bus somewhere in Florida. “I was never really pushed into playing or practicing, or ‘we want you to be an artist or musician.’ I just had the instruments all around the house, and the music that I was brought up on led me to that at a really natural time.” Growing up in the Bondi Beach neighborhood...
MUSIC
Variety

Cooper Noriega, Popular TikTok Creator, Dies at 19

Click here to read the full article. Cooper Noriega, a popular TikTok creator, died on Thursday. He was 19 years old. Noriega was found dead in a Los Angeles mall parking lot on June 9, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. Just hours before his death, the social media influencer posted a video of him lying in bed with the caption, “Who else b thinking they gon die young af.” According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Noriega showed no signs of trauma to his body, and no foul play is suspected. A cause of death has not been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Isaiah Lee
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Ted Sarandos
Page Six

Judge Greg Mathis weighs in on Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Judge Greg Mathis’ verdict on the slap heard ’round the world is in. The “Judge Mathis” star shared his thoughts on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars in a new interview with Page Six. “I think anytime you commit an assault, you commit a crime. And committing an assault, no matter how embarrassing or humiliating, it does not legitimize an assault,” Mathis, 62, told us from a legal standpoint. (Rock never pressed charges over the March 27 incident.) But as a husband, the former Michigan 36th District Court judge admitted he could relate to Smith’s ire over Rock, 57, making a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Show#Live Nation#Oscars
d1softballnews.com

Zoë Kravitz Gets Canceled For Flirting With Jaden Smith When He Was Underage – CINEMABLEND

After Zoë Kravitz gave her opinion on the 2022 Oscars controversy, the fandom went over her and reminded her of something not so pleasant in her career. The whole world weighed in on the 2022 Oscars stage violence at the hands of Will Smith and Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about the physical appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith, companion of the protagonist of King Richard: A winning family for several years.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley's Daughter Calls Out Mo'Nique, "You're Disgusting... Get Some Help"

The dispute between Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley isn't quite over yet. What started as a contract issue, has now become a full-out social media quarrel. While on stage at a comedy show last weekend, Mo said some hurtful words about D.L. and stated that she was supposed to headline the event. From there, everything went haywire.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again

Drew Sidora is lost without her defunct leader, Porsha Williams, on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. It’s actually painful to watch her scenes with Ralph Pittman. And don’t get me started on that prophet-for-profit “therapist” they’ve been seeing… Drew’s main goal so far this season has been trying to prove why she is on the show, and it’s coming […] The post Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc Claims Diddy Told Cassie To Shave Her Head While Out At The Club

After defending himself against T-Pain's "cap" reaction to his last VladTV clip, another Yung Joc moment from his lengthy interview has gone viral. Joc has been dropping off tales pulled from memorable career moments, and in one story, he claimed that at Diddy's request, Cassie shaved her head after he told her to do it while out at a club. Diddy and Cassie dated for 11 years before calling it quits and within months, she had moved on to her now-husband Alex Fine.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy