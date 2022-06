MILLBRAE – A member of the Millbrae City Council said he was struck by a concrete block in an attack during a visit to San Francisco over the weekend.In a Facebook post, Councilmember Anders Fung said he was with his family when he was attacked near Lands End in the city's Richmond District. Fung said two young men wearing hoodies threw the block, striking him on the head.The councilmember said when his family confronted the suspects, one of them responded with an obscene hand gesture before both suspects fled the scene.Fung said he was taken to California Pacific Medical Center,...

MILLBRAE, CA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO