Beloit’s city manager Lori Luther to resign

By John Clark
 5 days ago

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit City Manager Lori Luther announced Tuesday she is resigning from office.

Luther announced her resignation on Facebook, saying “Over the last few years, however, I’ve been reminded how short life truly is and the importance of being there for the people you love while you have that time. While we value and take great pride in being members of the Beloit community, our family has decided to return to my roots in Kansas to be closer to my parents and other family members.”

Luther will be moving to Overland Park, Kansas, to become city manager there, she said. She had previously served there in the capacity of assistant city manager from 2000-2005.

“Thank you to everyone who has welcomed our family over the last seven years. We are saddened to leave such an amazing, welcoming, and diverse community. Leaving is bittersweet; Beloit has been a wonderful home for our children and we will certainly miss you all!” she said.

