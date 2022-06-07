ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Christian Academy Benefit Concert

By Local Events
 5 days ago

Alexandria, AL – On Sunday, June 12, 2022 Life Central Amp will host a benefit concert for Jacksonville Christian Academy. The consent starts at 6:30 pm. Come join them for a night of worship!! Jacksonville Christian Academy presents Tori Parris and JustCordell for a benefit concert at the Life Central Amp! They stated that they look forward to what God is going to do with this event. Tickets will not be sold, a love offering will be accepted at the event in support of JCA’s recovery from the fire.

Calhoun Journal

The Band Parris at The Place Downtown in Piedmont

Piedmont, AL – Friday, June 17, 2022 at 8:00 pm The Band Parris will be live at The Place Downtown. The Place Downtown stated, “They are very excited to announce The Band Parris will be performing at The Place Downtown on June 16. Y’all be sure to make plans to be there, it’s gonna be an awesome time in downtown Piedmont. Tickets are onsite on Freshtix.com. See y’all there.” The Place Downtown is an outdoor venue in downtown Piedmont, Alabama. This venue is located in an old renovated historical building on Ladiga Street.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Teen Free Friday Flicks in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Friday, June 17th is the next Teen Friday Flicks at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. This event is held from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm each Friday. TEENS! Come join the library for the FREE Friday Flicks. Enjoy some popcorn or bring a sack lunch to enjoy. To see a list of what movies will be playing, please head on over to publiclibrary.cc/events. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Third Thursday: Black and Blue Berries & Other Small Fruits in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Thursday, June 16, 2022 will be a program on Black and Blue Berries & Other Small Fruits. This program is hosted by the Anniston Museums and Gardens at 12:00 pm. Join them this June for a special program featuring Jason Powell from Petals From The Past! Petals From The Past is managed by Jason and Shelley Powell, horticulturalists, whose skills complement each other. Jason has a master’s degree in horticulture from Texas A&M University and Shelley has a BS in Horticulture from Texas A&M. Since starting Petals From The Past in 1994, they have applied contemporary techniques in growing the finest old-garden plants along with new varieties. Third Thursday programs are $5 per registrant and free for Anniston Museums and Gardens members. Pre-register online at www.ExploreAMAG.org or call 256-237-6766.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Hypertufa Class in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 9:00 am a limited number can build their own Hypertufa plant pot. Make lightweight and durable planters from a mixture of peat moss, perlite, Portland cement, and water. The 1st 10 people to register will be able to attend and join us for a fun class learning how […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

FunnyMaine Live in Anniston

Aniston, AL – On Sunday, June 19, 2022 Jermaine Funnymaine Johnson will be live in Anniston at the HAPPY HOUR COMEDY CLUB starting at 7:00pm! Comedian FunnyMaine is bringing live comedy to several cities in his home state, and Anniston is on the list! Be sure to bring your family, friends or date out to enjoy some clean comedy from […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Petting Zoo in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 10:00 am the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host a petting zoo. Join them in the parking lot as Tickled Pink introduces several animals to kick off the Library Children’s Department’s “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading program! After a short informational session, visitors will get to pet the animals. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

JSU to Host GASP Summer Camps

Jacksonville, AL – June 19th – June 24th will be the dates for GASP- Gamecock Arts Summer Program hosted by Jacksonville State University. If you are looking for a creative summer camp this is the answer! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to join other creative high school students in one of the six summer camp options! This year’s camps include visual Arts, acting, and creative Writing. The 2022 GASP camps will have residential and non- residential options. What is GASP? The Gamecock Arts Summer Program (GASP) is an opportunity for high school students aged 14-18 to experience college-level art and performance activities. This program is geared towards talented students who are serious about furthering their Arts and Humanities Education. The classes and workshops will be taught by faculty and graduate students of the Art & Design, Film & Theatre, Music, and English departments. In addition to participating in workshops, performances, and art shows, the students will also have recreational time on campus, as well as dining at the Jack Hopper Dining Hall or TMB.
Calhoun Journal

Line Dancing with Ann Askew

Anniston, AL – Each Monday you can join the Carvery Community Center for Line Dancing. Line Dancing with Ann Askew from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm. Entry fee $2. For more information call the community center at 256-231-7630.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Just Lettin’ It Fly

Anniston, AL – In as an alternate, Hughston takes mental clutter out of his game, joins LeCroy in making the cut in State Am By Al Muskewitz The hardest part about playing golf they say is not trying to stripe a 300-yard drive down a tight fairway, it’s mastering the six inches between a player’s ears. […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Courtyard Garden Tour

Anniston, AL – Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 10:00 am. The Anniston Museums and Gardens will host this tour. Did you know the Courtyard Garden is an example of a microclimate? Join the Anniston Museums and Garden’s education team to learn about microclimates while viewing the beautiful flora and fauna growing. This program is included in museum admission and free for members. Upon arrival, take a walk around the grounds, for the gardens are all around you. With native plants, tropical palms, and fruitful trees, you’ll soon forget you’re just three miles from Downtown Anniston. AM&G resides on 125 acres nestled among our Treasure Forest, perfect for native wildlife to flourish.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Adult Arts and Crafts in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Come wade into some arts and crafts fun on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 4:00 pm. This event is hosted by the Jacksonville (AL) Public Library. Adults can join in to decorate a picture frame with seashells! The frame will hold a 4×6 photograph and all supplies will be provided! Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
Calhoun Journal

Third Friday on the Square in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Friday, June 17, 2022 from 6:00 pm t0 9:00 pm the city of Jacksonville will host a free vent on the square. Join them on Public Square for a free screening of an “enchanting” computer-animated movie from 2021 (we’re not allowed to say the name – you might even say we don’t talk […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

HerpFest: Celebration of Reptiles & Amphibians

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host the annual HerpFest! It is time once again to celebrate and appreciate our slimy, scaly friends! HerpFest 2022 will be at the Longleaf Event Center with fun for the entire family. Enjoy family-friendly crafts and interactives including […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Free Play at the Anniston Carver Center

Anniston, AL – Monday-Thursday offers a Free Play time between 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm at the Carver Community Center. The staff does recommend tp  please call 256-231-7630 before arriving! Days & times are subject to change due to rentals or City of Anniston events. They also always thank those that donate, volunteer, or participate with the […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Third Thursday Plant Sale in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm the Longleaf Botanical Gardens’ Greenhouses will host a Plant Sale. Third Thursday is Plant Sale day! Support the growth of the Longleaf Botanical Gardens and your gardening green thumb by purchasing plants! They have a variety of trees, shrubs, natives, tropicals, and more! Plant Sales are at the LBG Greenhouses from 10:00am – 5:00pm.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Todd Key’s JUGGLE-PALOOZA Come to Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Friday, June 17th, is Juggle-palooza at the Jacksonville (AL) Public Library. Come at 2:00pm for this fun and free event. Todd Key’s Flying Debris Extravaganza Juggle- Palooza! No admittance to this program after 2:15pm or when the room reaches capacity. Please consider limiting the number of adults in your group so no children are turned away. Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
Calhoun Journal

70’s & 80’s Sitcom Trivia Night

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 6:00 pm the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will hold a 70’s & 80’s Sitcom Trivia Night. Come answer questions and win prizes! (3 Punches) Doors open at 5:30. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Free Monday Movies at Noon

Anniston, AL – Each Monday at noon the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County hosts a free movie event. Enjoy a feature movie every Monday at noon. Bring your lunch to enjoy or purchase popcorn and drink for .50 each. Movie titles are listed on the library’s calendar at publiclibrary.cc/events. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Scrape Painting at Oxford Alabama Public Library

Oxford, AL – Come indulge your artistic talents on Friday, June 17, 2002 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. This event is by the Oxford Alabama Public Library. Register online for a fun scrape painting class! Participants will need to bring a canvas around 8×10 size. Everything else is provided for those that have registered. www.oxfordpl.org/srp
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

