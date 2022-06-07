ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

These Are The Best Ribs In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lI4Mb_0g349lYb00
Photo: Getty Images

Of the many great things that the beautiful state of Georgia is known for; Southern soul food is on top of the list. The states' restaurants serve up some of the best Southern cooking in the country, and leave no flavor up to the imagination. The best ribs made in the entire state are hickory-smoked and slow roasted to absolute perfection.

According to a list compiled by Food Network , you can find the best ribs in Georgia at Holy Smokes BBQ in Dublin. The famous ribs in question have won countless awards, and are considered a tailgate special. Food Network mentioned that you can order these ribs with six sides as a football season entree for an entire group.

Here is what Food Network had to say about the best ribs served in all of Georgia:

“After winning countless competitions and awards, Gary and Dionn Lanton turned Holy Smokes BBQ, their wildly popular food truck in Dublin, Georgia, into a brick-and-mortar location. Their hickory-smoked, slow-roasted BBQ ribs have won countless competitions and awards. The tailgate special of two slabs of ribs with six large sides is a coveted order during football season.”

For more information regarding the best ribs in each state visit HERE .

Comments / 2

Related
Abby Joseph

3 Notable 'Sweet' Georgia Creations

Georgia is best known for its peaches, but there are a number of other sweet products that come from this great state as well. There is no doubt that Coca-Cola is one of the most popular drinks in the world, enjoyed by people of all ages. What many people don't know is that this refreshing drink was first invented in Georgia, by a man named Dr. John Pemberton. Pemberton was a pharmacist and inventor who was looking for a way to make a medicinal syrup that could be sold at local drugstores. He came up with the idea of combining coca leaves and cola nuts, and the result was a delicious concoction that quickly became popular among Atlanta's residents.
GEORGIA STATE
thetoptours.com

8 Popular Places in Georgia For Peach Picking (2022)

Wondering where you can pick your own peaches in the Peach State? Well, in a few American States, for instance, ‘Georgia’. The Nation and world across known Georgia as the Peach State, all thanks to the official fruit ‘Peaches’. Georgia, along with California, South Carolina, and New Jersey, is one of the top four Peach-producing states. The typically milder climate in this southern U.S. state makes it ideal for growing red, juicy, and tangy peaches. And that is the reason that the bountiful crop of juicy Georgia peaches draws a large number of enthusiasts every year to the state.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Dublin, GA
Dublin, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
southgatv.com

South Georgia’s Watermelon Quality

CORDELE, GA – The watermelon is one of South Georgia’s hallmark crops. It takes a lot of work to grow this big piece of juicy watermelon. “Always check the belly to see if it is yellow. See that right there, it’s really yellow, that means it’s good,” said Darius Simmons, produce salesman.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Southern#Food Network
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Food Bank Association Changes Name to Feeding Georgia

Georgia Food Bank Association announced recently that it has changed its name to Feeding Georgia to better reflect the broad scope of its work to end hunger in Georgia, as well as its longstanding ties to its national partner, Feeding America. Feeding Georgia acts not only as an association of...
GEORGIA STATE
Toni Koraza

Georgia to face prolonged food shortages

Food prices have been stubbornly rising with no sign of stopping or slowing down. Georgia is one of the most vulnerable states, and Georgians face an extreme risk of finding their supermarket shelves depleted of their favorite foods. It’s not just food shortages that may plague everyday life in Georgia. Food insecurity follows suit.
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

1980: How ‘bout them Dogs?

The Georgia Bulldogs of 1979 were predicted to be a top 10 team as they had gone 9-2-1 in the 1978 campaign. But starting the season with a loss to Wake Forest in Sanford Stadium ended that prognostication. The season had some strange turns and due to the SEC being somewhat weak, all the Dogs had to do was beat Auburn and they would be in the Sugar Bowl.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Action News Jax

Georgia city demolishes homeless camp called health hazard

MACON, Ga. — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Middle Georgia’s largest city has bulldozed a homeless camp, saying it was a health hazard. Local news outlets report that Macon-Bibb County crews on Wednesday cleared the camp near the Ocmulgee River north of downtown Macon. City-county officials said they notified camp residents last week that they had to leave, citing a lack of sanitation and open fires near gas stations. “You can see it and you can smell it: this is not a place people should be living,” Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Director Spencer Hawkins told Georgia Public Broadcasting.
MACON, GA
wgac.com

Augusta – Not The Best City For Marriage

The 2022 wedding season is in full swing. And after 2 years of a pandemic, it’s projected to be the biggest wedding season in 40 years. Sounds like a great time to tie the knot, right? Maybe. But it turns out, Augusta is not the best city for marriage. Read on for the details!
AUGUSTA, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia will report less education data for the third year in a row

ATLANTA — For the third year in a row, the U.S. Department of Education has granted Georgia permission to change how it tracks school performance in response to the pandemic. In the first two years of the pandemic, the federal agency allowed states a great deal of flexibility in...
GEORGIA STATE
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
595
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy