These Are The Best Ribs In Georgia

Photo: Getty Images

Of the many great things that the beautiful state of Georgia is known for; Southern soul food is on top of the list. The states' restaurants serve up some of the best Southern cooking in the country, and leave no flavor up to the imagination. The best ribs made in the entire state are hickory-smoked and slow roasted to absolute perfection.

According to a list compiled by Food Network , you can find the best ribs in Georgia at Holy Smokes BBQ in Dublin. The famous ribs in question have won countless awards, and are considered a tailgate special. Food Network mentioned that you can order these ribs with six sides as a football season entree for an entire group.

Here is what Food Network had to say about the best ribs served in all of Georgia:

“After winning countless competitions and awards, Gary and Dionn Lanton turned Holy Smokes BBQ, their wildly popular food truck in Dublin, Georgia, into a brick-and-mortar location. Their hickory-smoked, slow-roasted BBQ ribs have won countless competitions and awards. The tailgate special of two slabs of ribs with six large sides is a coveted order during football season.”

For more information regarding the best ribs in each state visit HERE .