Brian Gaine named Bills assistant GM among other hires and promotions

The Buffalo Bills have announced a number of promotions and new hires in their front office and football operations. One notable name is Brian Gaine who has been named assistant general manager who fills the void left by Joe Schoen who is now the general manager of the New York Giants.

Gaine was the Houston Texans general manager from 2018-19 and since 2019 has been the Bills senior personal advisor. The other promotions announced are Terrance Gray who is now Director of Player Personnel, Mike Szabo, College National Scout, Dennis Lock, Senior Director of Football Research and Matt Worswick, Director Team Administration.

Some of the new hires the Bills have brought in include Matt Bazrigan, Senior Personnel Executive, Alonzo Dotson, College National Scout, Drew DiSanto, Sports Performance Data Analyst, Malcolm Charles, Data Analyst and Michelle Mankoff, Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship.

Mandatory mini-camps begin next week for the Bills and run from June 14th-16th.