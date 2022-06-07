ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Furnace, OH

Woman breaks fiancé, 4 others out of Ohio prison, sheriff says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Mark Feuerborn
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GV08f_0g349aqc00

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A jailbreak at an Ohio correctional facility saw five prisoners escape, and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said one of them remains at large.

The sheriff’s office got a heads up Saturday from the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace that staff had witnessed several inmates escape by climbing the fence at the facility. Sheriff’s deputies and the Ohio State Patrol then began searching for the escapees.

Oklahoma man faces felony charge after road rage incident involving rock caught on camera

Staff at the prison told the sheriff’s office that they saw a woman near the fence before the escape happened. There, investigators found Allie Angelo, 32, who matched the woman’s description. When asked if she witnessed anything to do with the escape, she told them no. The deputies detained her.

The sheriff’s office said it later found out that Angelo had come to the prison with Matthew Sladen, her ex-husband, to help her new fiancé, Jeffrey Randle Fields, escape.

Woman dies after road rage incident in OKC

Before the end of the day, authorities found two of the five escaped inmates. A deputy found Fields, 37, on Junior Furnace Road — about an hour’s walk from the correctional facility — and arrested him. OSHP troopers found another inmate, Clifford Tyler Morris, 33, on the same road and also took him into custody.

Sladen, 31, was found at a local Walmart and detained.

As of Saturday night, three inmates were still missing. The next morning, deputies went to Wheelersburg — about a three-hour walk from the STAR Community Justice Center — after getting a report of two suspicious people there.

When they got there, they found two men heading for the highway. The pair ran from the deputies, and Portsmouth police were called out to help, authorities said.

Roof collapses at Oklahoma City business

One of the escapees, Aaron Brigeman, 43, had been hiding in the woods and came out to walk on railroad property. The sheriff’s office said that’s where a deputy found him and detained him.

Brigeman gave up the location of the other inmate, the sheriff’s office said, telling the deputy to look near a mobile home. Authorities found the fourth inmate, Walker Pence, 22, hiding in the woods near the home.

The last inmate to escape — Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, of Wilmington — remains at large as of Monday.

Angelo and Sladen have been charged with crimes for allegedly aiding in the jailbreak.

All of the inmates who broke out were low level, non-violent drug offenders, according to the sheriff’s office. They will now all face new charges for the escape.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Franklin Furnace, OH
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Franklin Furnace, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Wheelersburg, OH
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KOCO

Law enforcement investigating shooting at Tuttle home

TUTTLE, Okla. — Local investigators and state agents, along with the Office of the State Medical Examiner, are on the scene of a shooting east of Tuttle. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is out in Tuttle looking into the shooting, which happened near South Morgan and East Rock Creek roads. Medical examiner personnel arrived within the last hour, likely indicating a death.
TUTTLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Correctional Facility#Fiance#The Ohio State Patrol
News On 6

Authorities Confirm Homicide Investigation In Tuttle

Multiple agencies are investigating a homicide Friday morning in Tuttle. The incident happened at a home near East Rock Creek Road and South Morgan Road. Officers from the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are currently at the scene. Police have put up tape...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP: 5-Year-Old Drowns In Caddo County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 5-year-old is dead after drowning Friday night in Caddo County. Troopers said this happened at the Deer Run Playground in Fort Cobb. OHP said the boy was not being watched, and the playground had water all around it. Troopers said the victim’s family noticed...
KFOR

Uvalde school police chief defends Texas shooting response

The Texas school police chief criticized for his actions during one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history said in his first extensive comments, published Thursday, that he did not consider himself the person in charge as the massacre unfolded and assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response.
UVALDE, TX
1600kush.com

Reputed gang member admits methamphetamine conspiracy

The day after his trial began on May 24, Smith, who has also been known as Korey L. Kruta, pleaded guilty to two felony charges without an agreement with the prosecution regarding his penalty, court records show. Smith could be given a life prison term plus a $200,000 fine for...
STILLWATER, OK
koxe.com

Missing Breckenridge, Texas Woman Found in Oklahoma City

BRECKENRIDGE – According to information shared by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department through social media, a missing Breckenridge woman has been found in Oklahoma City. The statement reads – “On June 8, 2022 Bonnie Lucas was located in Oklahoma City after being reported missing. She has been reunited with family and is under the care of medical professionals. As we celebrate the news that she is now safe, the family is requesting privacy as her disappearance is still under investigation. If anyone reading this feels alone, scared, or lost, we encourage you to keep pushing forward and never lose hope.”
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
KFOR

KFOR

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy