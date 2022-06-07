ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Abortion activists strip down during Joel Olsteen church service

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

A trio of abortion activists interrupted celebrity pastor Joel Osteen's church service by stripping down to their underwear.

On Sunday (5 June), Osteen had just concluded his leading prayer at his Texas megachurch and the congregants began to take their seats.

But not too long after, a woman swiftly got up, pulled off her dress, and shouted, "It's my body, my f***ing choice," as evidenced in Twitter videos.

Soon after that, a second woman stood up, removed her dress and shouted, "Overturn Roe, hell no," followed by a third woman who also stripped and repeated the same chants.

The activists can be seen wearing white sports bras with green handprints on the front and waving green bandanas as security guards escorted them out of the building to applause from churchgoers.

The colour green represents the pro-choice movement.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The activists with Texas Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights said that they decided to conduct their protest inside Osteen's Lakewood Church because anti-abortion activists have no qualms about protesting against women at their safe spaces such as clinics and doctors' offices.

"Christians are not afraid to bother us at health care clinics, at doctors' offices [where we're] trying to get essential health care, so why the f*** wouldn't we bother you in your own home where the laws are coming from," one of the women said , who continued their protest outside of the church doors.

The activists were protesting the recently leaked Supreme Court draft ruling to overthrow Roe v Wade.

It was revealed that the leaked draft (seemingly authored by Justice Samuel Alito) was from February 10 and indicated that he, alongside Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, were all in favour and voted to overturn Roe and Casey.

This was after hearing spoken arguments in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization.

"It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives," he wrote in part.

The draft ruling would revoke the federal law protecting abortion rights and allow states to set their own policies and laws surrounding it.

The livestream of the 11 am church service in which the protestors interrupted is not available to watch online anymore.

Indy100 reached out to Lakewood Church for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Joel Osteen
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy