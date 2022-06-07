ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills promote Brian Gaine to take over as assistant GM

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
The Buffalo Bills promoted Brian Gaine as assistant general manager, part of a series of moves announced on Tuesday to fill offseason departures.

Gaine replaces Joe Shoen, who left Buffalo after being hired to become the New York Giants GM.

Gaine has 24 seasons of NFL experience and spent the past three years as the Bills senior personnel adviser. He returned to Buffalo after spending the 2018 season as the Houston Texans general manager before being fired after 18 months on the job.

In other moves, Terrance Gray was promoted to director of player personnel, Mike Szabo takes over as a national college scout, Dennis Lock moves up to the position of senior director of football research and Matt Worswick was named team administration director.

The Bills announced several hirings, including Matt Bazirgan as senior personnel executive and Alonzo Dotson as a national college scout.

