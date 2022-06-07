Mets Broadcast Booth Goes Off the Rails After 'Stroking Out' Comment

Aaron Judge is in the midst of a career season. The outfielder is on pace for 63 home runs which would be a Yankees franchise record. Babe Ruth formerly held the record before Roger Maris shattered it in 1961 when he blasted 61 home runs. At the time, Maris’s mark was the most ever hit in MLB. However, players such as Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa have since broke the MLB record. Nonetheless, Maris’s 61 home runs is still the most ever hit by a Yankees player in a single season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO