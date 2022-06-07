Mother charged after Florida 2-year-old fatally shoots father
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year old boy fatally shot his father in an accident after finding a gun, and the boy’s mother is now facing criminal charges.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Reggie Mabry, 26, was fatally shot late last month while he was playing a video game.
Detectives say the gun was fired by his 2-year-old son in the home Mabry, his wife Marie Ayala, and their three young children shared in metro Orlando.
Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0