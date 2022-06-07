ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

How do warehouse clubs keep gas prices down?

By Caitlyn Shelton, Evan Lambert
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNIbc_0g346U2P00

( NewsNation ) — As Americans see new record highs at gas stations across the country, many are rethinking where they fill up their tanks.

The average cost to fill up jumped 25 cents in just one week, smashing records at nearly $4.87 a gallon Monday, according to AAA. It’s double the price of gas when President Joe Biden took office. A gallon of regular gas at the time cost on average $2.38 per gallon in January 2021.

As the Biden administration tries to tame inflation, some say it’s been hard to find significant savings anywhere. But experts tell NewsNation that wholesale club stores Costco, BJ’s and Sam’s Club can be some of the best bets for cheaper gas.

Oil industry consultant Andrew Lipow says it’s partially due to good negotiating, as well as volume — the club stores buy so much gas, they can get it for less than competitors.

“The sheer amount of volume that they sell allows them to be cheaper than the convenience store that you might see at the corner,” Lipow said.

Gas prices hit new record

Lipow also says it’s a good marketing move. If stores can reel consumers in with cheaper gas, in some cases as much as 70 cents less than state averages, those people might buy more inside the stores.

Experts tell NewsNation that even if a consumer isn’t buying groceries or big ticket items at a club warehouse, an annual membership at $60 may be worth it if at least six gallons of gas are bought each week at 20 cents a gallon less than competitors.

“I think we’re in for a sustained period of higher gasoline and diesel prices and the consumer is going to have to look around for these club memberships or these programs with the grocery stores in order to save money going forward,” Lipow said.

Still, it depends on how much gas someone buys and how much lower the wholesale club’s price is at the time, he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KSN News

Texas murder suspect arrested in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Texas man accused of murder has been arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail, according to information in the Sedgwick County Jail records and the San Antonio Crime Stoppers. The Sedgwick County Jail Inmate Search shows 55-year-old Vernon Dixon was arrested on an active warrant from Texas. He is […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson man charged with selling fentanyl to overdose victim

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson man has been charged with drug distribution by the Reno County District Attorney’s Office in relation to a fentanyl overdose that resulted in death. According to the Hutchinson Police Department, the Reno County district attorney charged 30-year-old Dustin Bright with the distribution of a controlled substance causing death and […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Kansas teenager seriously injured during crash

JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A teenager was seriously injured in a crash in Jewell County on Thursday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 12:25 p.m. on June 9 in the area of Kansas Highway 14 milepost 224.7, a northbound Nissan Frontier left the road and drifted into the ditch. Troopers say the 16-year-old […]
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Gas Stations#Americans#Newsnation
KSN News

Nearly $8,000 claimed by Riverfest visitors last weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some people who visited the Wichita Riverfest last weekend walked away with more than they started with. Almost three-dozen people who stopped by the Kansas Treasurer’s Office booth found out they have unclaimed property. The treasurer’s office said the claims add up to about $8,000. Treasurer’s office workers say requesting the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita teen critically injured in shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita teen has been critically injured in a shooting that happened Thursday night in south Wichita. According to Wichita Police Department (WPD) Lieutenant Mike Linnehan, officers received a report of a shooting at 8:07 p.m. in the 2400 block of S Laura. Upon arrival to the scene, Wichita police found […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Horses on road lead to Butler County man’s death

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man trying to help get horses off a Butler County road was hit by a vehicle and died. The victim is 61-year-old John Sanford of rural Douglass. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday when dispatchers sent a deputy to check horses […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Costco
KSN News

Joplin man indicted for fentanyl trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Joplin man was indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing fentanyl to distribute, U.S. Attorney Teresa A. Moore said in a release Friday. Forty-year-old Cody Dalton Romines was charged in an indictment returned on Tuesday (June 7th). This federal indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed back in […]
JOPLIN, MO
KSN News

Wichita Thunder announce schedule change

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hockey fans in Kansas will be happy to know that the Wichita Thunder home opener will be a week earlier than originally planned. The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers and AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, will now open the season at home on Saturday, October 22 against Allen. This […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansans gather in downtown Wichita for March For Our Lives

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of Kansans gathered in downtown Wichita on Saturday for the “March Of Our Lives,” to demand gun legislation. The gathering happened in Old Town Square on Douglas Ave. Becky Wilkinson, a demonstrator, said she just wants to keep the kids safe. “I’m here because I’m a teacher, I teach […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Prosecutors say Kansas attorney used semi as a weapon

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (KSNT) – A Council Grove attorney finds himself on the other side of the law. A criminal complaint filed in Morris County claims the attorney used a semitrailer in an attempt to cause bodily harm to a city council member and his wife. According to the criminal complaint filed in the District […]
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy