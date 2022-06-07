ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Massachusetts woman sentenced for stealing almost $800K from employer

By Associated Press
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLKoD_0g346T9g00

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $800,000 from her employer to buy drugs has been sentenced to three years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

Kayla Figelski, 34, of Malden, was also sentenced Friday to two years of probation and ordered to pay restitution, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

Figelski worked for an attorney who specialized in elder law, prosecutors said.

She forged checks to herself from her employer’s checking accounts, including conservatorship, trust and estate administration accounts her employer maintained for the firm’s clients and their estates, prosecutors said.

She deposited the checks into her own bank account or cashed them.

She hid the fraud by altering bank statements to make it appear the checks were written to legitimate vendors, authorities said.

Her actions forced her employer to sell the building where the law practice was located, which had been in the victim’s family since 1976, prosecutors said.

She told an investigator that she had been taking prescription painkillers on and off since a 2007 car accident, and used the money to buy drugs.

She pleaded guilty in May 2021 to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 9

Related
whdh.com

Girlfriend of Boston officer pleads not guilty to murder

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The girlfriend of a Boston police officer who died during a winter storm in January after authorities say she struck him with her vehicle pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder at her Superior Court arraignment on Friday. Karen Read, 42, of Mansfield, had originally been...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: Man charged with shooting other man at NH restaurant

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man is facing assault charges after allegedly shooting another man at a Nashua restaurant Sunday, police said. Officers responding to reports of a person shot at Casa Vieja Mexican Grill on Main Street at 1 a.m. found a man with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
NASHUA, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts#Drugs#Bank Fraud#Boston#Nexstar Media Inc#Wwlp
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Dealer Sentenced on Drug, Gun Charges

NEW BEDFORD — A 22-year-old New Bedford man will spend up to three and a half years in prison after he was arrested last spring for selling drugs while in possession of an illegal gun. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Teagan Dauphin-Potter was sentenced after pleading guilty...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Daily Voice

Ex-Revere Resident Nabbed For $2.5M COVID Relief Fraud, Feds Say

A former resident from the Greater Boston area and owner of a local painting company is facing 20 years in prison for using a fake loan application to snag $2.5 million in COVID relief funds, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said. Vinicius Santana, age 34, formerly of Revere, MA,...
thisweekinworcester.com

Search Warrant Leads to Gun, Drug Charges in Worcester

WORCESTER - Officers with the Worcester Police Gang Unit arrested two individuals on Seymour Street after serving a search warrant on Friday, June 10. Officers entered the residence around 6 AM as a woman threw a plastic bag out of a window, according to the Worcester Police Department. Officers found the bag, which appeared to contain cocaine.
universalhub.com

A Connecticut Yankee in King Storrow's Court

Storrowing's not just for Bostonians! Malden Police show us an example of a trucker who thought he could fit his truck under a bridge this morning, and he allllmost did - at a train bridge over Medford Street. But maybe they don't have height signs in Connecticut. H/t Chuck D'Antonio.
MALDEN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

More details released in recovery mission where Massachusetts mother died and 6-year-old son yet to be recovered

Boston — The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday at 5 p.m., for a missing six-year-old boy in Merrimack River pending new information. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case, and even more painful when children are involved,” said Capt. Kailie Benson, Coast Guard Sector Boston commander. “Considering the extensive search efforts by the Coast Guard and the numerous state and local agencies, along with on scene conditions, I have made the decision to suspend the search for the missing 6-year-old boy. Our prayers are with the boy and mother’s family and friends during this time.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Man killed in Methuen shooting on Saturday

METHUEN, Mass. — Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Methuen. Police say the male victim was shot early Saturday morning. The age of the victim and his name were not released. “At approximately 2:40 am, the Methuen Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the...
METHUEN, MA
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy