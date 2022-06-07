Massachusetts woman sentenced for stealing almost $800K from employer

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $800,000 from her employer to buy drugs has been sentenced to three years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

Kayla Figelski, 34, of Malden, was also sentenced Friday to two years of probation and ordered to pay restitution, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

Figelski worked for an attorney who specialized in elder law, prosecutors said.

She forged checks to herself from her employer’s checking accounts, including conservatorship, trust and estate administration accounts her employer maintained for the firm’s clients and their estates, prosecutors said.

She deposited the checks into her own bank account or cashed them.

She hid the fraud by altering bank statements to make it appear the checks were written to legitimate vendors, authorities said.

Her actions forced her employer to sell the building where the law practice was located, which had been in the victim’s family since 1976, prosecutors said.

She told an investigator that she had been taking prescription painkillers on and off since a 2007 car accident, and used the money to buy drugs.

She pleaded guilty in May 2021 to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

