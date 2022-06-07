ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

How do warehouse clubs keep gas prices down?

By Caitlyn Shelton, Evan Lambert
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYrsy_0g346DHI00

( NewsNation ) — As Americans see new record highs at gas stations across the country, many are rethinking where they fill up their tanks.

The average cost to fill up jumped 25 cents in just one week, smashing records at nearly $4.87 a gallon Monday, according to AAA. It’s double the price of gas when President Joe Biden took office. A gallon of regular gas at the time cost on average $2.38 per gallon in January 2021.

As the Biden administration tries to tame inflation, some say it’s been hard to find significant savings anywhere. But experts tell NewsNation that wholesale club stores Costco, BJ’s and Sam’s Club can be some of the best bets for cheaper gas.

Oil industry consultant Andrew Lipow says it’s partially due to good negotiating, as well as volume — the club stores buy so much gas, they can get it for less than competitors.

“The sheer amount of volume that they sell allows them to be cheaper than the convenience store that you might see at the corner,” Lipow said.

Gas prices hit new record

Lipow also says it’s a good marketing move. If stores can reel consumers in with cheaper gas, in some cases as much as 70 cents less than state averages, those people might buy more inside the stores.

Experts tell NewsNation that even if a consumer isn’t buying groceries or big ticket items at a club warehouse, an annual membership at $60 may be worth it if at least six gallons of gas are bought each week at 20 cents a gallon less than competitors.

“I think we’re in for a sustained period of higher gasoline and diesel prices and the consumer is going to have to look around for these club memberships or these programs with the grocery stores in order to save money going forward,” Lipow said.

Still, it depends on how much gas someone buys and how much lower the wholesale club’s price is at the time, he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man accused of killing Meridian police officer in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing a Meridian police officer and a woman has been captured. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the Blue Alert for Dante Marquez Bender was canceled Friday morning. The Meridian Star reported Bender was arrested in Ackerman. Investigators said Bender shot and killed […]
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WJTV 12

Woman’s body found on Highway 42 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in Hattiesburg. Police said the body of the unidentified woman was found in the 5300 block of Highway 42 just after 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 10. Investigators said the woman’s identity is not being released until her family has […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Woman shot, killed in car on Cooper Road

JACKSON, Miss, (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man after a woman was shot and killed in her car on Cooper Road on Saturday, June 11. Police said the woman was shot in her neck around 11:32 a.m. while sitting in her car. She died at the scene. Her identity will not be […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Gas Stations#Americans#Newsnation
WJTV 12

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Pop star Justin Bieber, 28, said in an Instagram video on Friday that he's currently unable to move half of his face. The singer said he's canceling tour dates for this reason.
CELEBRITIES
WJTV 12

5-year-old shot, killed inside vehicle on Bailey Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a five-year-old was shot and killed in Jackson. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened during a domestic altercation between the mother of the child and a man, who was identified as 25-year-old Robert Jackson. During […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Costco
WJTV 12

Officials want event promoter shut down in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County officials are looking into ways to stop a promoter from hosting events in the county. This comes after a shooting that happened at an event in Vaughan. The Yazoo Herald reported the event was held on private land at 281 Thomas Road. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 29-year-old McComb man

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for a 29-year-old McComb man. Decoreius Lamonte Lee is described as five feet ten inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Lee was last seen Wednesday, June 8 around 10:00 p.m. in the […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Two men killed in interstate shooting in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men died in an interstate shooting that happened during a chase from Holmes to Yazoo County on Friday, May 27. The Yazoo Herald reported three men from Holmes County were driving on the interstate around 5:00 p.m. when the driver claims another car pulled beside them and began shooting […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Third suspect arrested in connection to 2020 Jackson homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, June 10, U.S. Marshals arrested a third suspect in connection to a November 2020 homicide. Jackson police said Jessie Wilder, 27, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and hindering prosecution in the death of Ryan Allen. Investigators said Allen was killed on November 26, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy