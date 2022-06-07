ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Hate The Homies Podcast”Lets Get Back To The Jokes” | Episode 3

By I Hate The Homies
 5 days ago

The NBA Finals are here and the homies get right into games 1 and 2. Is it too early to crown a champion? Then we segue into the controversy surrounding comedians Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley. Is Mo being exposed?  LeBron makes history as the first active NBA player to become a Billionaire not is he better than Jordan? Who won in the breakup, Michael B. Jordan or Lori Harvey, and more.

This week’s “I Hate The Homies” Podcast is brought to you by our friends at McDonald’s, featuring their hot and juicy Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese. Made when you order and worth pulling up for. Real burger experts know exactly what they’re getting when they pull up to the McDonald’s drive-thru: a Double QPC.

Get a drip that’s as fire as your drip when you order a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese at McDonald’s. Oh, and get a free medium fry and drink when get your Double QPC in the McDonald’s app. Extra napkins on us.

